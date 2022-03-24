Montefiore’s top two former nurses, who sued after they were fired following an alleged COVID-19 test falsification at Montefiore, have a new trial date for their wrongful termination lawsuit – Jan. 17, 2023. The date had previously been set for July 18, 2022.
Tina King of Tallmadge, who was Montefiore’s director of nursing, and Marie Gelle of Northfield, who was Montefiore’s assistant director of nursing, have maintained their innocence regarding the testing falsification.
King and Gelle were terminated Oct. 29, 2020. They filed a lawsuit against Menorah Park and Montefiore on Dec. 9, 2020. The two Beachwood nursing homes affiliated July 1, 2020. The final pretrial conference is set for Dec. 6.
The two nurses are also facing a disciplinary hearing before the Ohio Board of Nursing. At their request, their nursing licenses have been placed on inactive status. That hearing will take place from June 13 to June 17 by video conference.
Defendants are Menorah Park Foundation, Montefiore Home, Montefiore Foundation, Menorah Park Center for Senior Living Bet Moshav Zekenim Hadati, Menorah Park at Home LLC, Menorah Park Women’s and Men’s Association, John Does I-X, James P. Newbrough Jr., CEO of Menorah Park, and Richard Schwalberg, who was COO of Menorah Park at the time and has since retired.
King and Gelle are both being represented by Steven and Rachel Sindell of Sindell & Sindell in Beachwood. Defendants are represented by Robert C. Pivonka and Christopher Kuhn of Rolf, Goffman, Martin, Lang, LLP of Cleveland.
Newbrough said Menorah Park self-reported the incident to state and federal regulatory agencies in an Oct. 29 letter to families, in which he announced Montefiore’s administrator, Ariel Hyman, had also been terminated. Hyman is also under criminal investigation and faces a hearing before the Ohio Board of Executives of Long-Term Services and Supports May 4 and May 5, regarding his licensure as a nursing home administrator.
Beth Silver, director of public relations and marketing for Menorah Park, said Menorah Park had no comment on the change in date of the trial.
“We continue to respect the process, so we cannot comment on specifics of this case currently in active litigation,” Silver wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a March 23 email.