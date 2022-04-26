James Ronald Meade Jr., 26, a security guard who had worked at Columbus Torah Academy, pleaded not guilty April 25 to a charge of making terroristic threats and a charge of tampering with evidence.
Meade, also known as James Ricky Meade II, was arraigned following an April 8 indictment at Franklin County Court of Common Pleas before Judge Andy D. Miller. He was arrested April 4 outside his home in the Morgan County town of Chesterhill, 90 minutes southeast of Columbus. Both offenses are third-degree felonies.
Meade waived the reading of his indictment at the arraignment.
He initially posted bond following his arrest as well as $5,000 personal recognizance bond April 22. Under the terms of Meade’s bond agreement he is not to possess or use a firearm and must keep the court apprised of his address.
He worked at the same security agency as Thomas M. Develin, 24, who had also worked at Columbus Torah Academy and other Jewish institutions and is facing two counts of making terroristic threats and a single count of tampering with evidence, all third-degree felonies. In addition, he faces a single count of manufacturing or processing an explosive, dating to an alleged incident that took place March 31. That is a second-degree felony. He also faces a single count of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony.
Develin pleaded not guilty to all five charges at his April 14 arraignment, also before Miller.
Both Develin and Meade were immediately terminated from their jobs at Sahara Global Security in Columbus.
Meade is represented by Bryan Bowen of Luftman, Heck & Associates of Columbus.
The two cases are linked on the docket and the indictments read nearly identically.
The indictments show the threats took place from Dec. 16, 2021 to April 7, 2022, and that the evidence tampering took place March 28 and March 29.
Develin is represented by Robert F. Krapenc of Columbus and has requested evidence from the prosecution through a request for a bill of particulars and a request for discovery. His trial is set initially for June 14.
“That’s going to give me a whole lot of insight into the number of texts or posts or whatever it is that they say he did,” Krapenc said April 26.
Develin was initially arraigned at Franklin County Municipal Court following an investigation into cyberthreats on social media against the Columbus Jewish community by the Columbus Division of Police.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating, Krapenc confirmed to the Columbus Jewish News. He said he did not have details on that investigation.