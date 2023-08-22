When Rabbi David Kosak and his family were planning an August trip to Hawaii, they did not realize how important choosing a condo in Kihei over Lahaina would be.
The condo that Kosak, who is senior rabbi at Congregation Neveh Shalom in Portland, Ore., and his family stayed in was about 18 miles south of Lahaina – the Maui town where catastrophic wildfires broke out Aug. 8. As of Aug. 21, more than 114 people were reported dead, making it the deadliest United States wildfire in more than 100 years, according to the Associated Press. About 850 people were considered missing as of Aug. 21.
“There was a point when we were being told we might need to evacuate because it wasn’t quite clear if a fire was going to jump or what would happen,” Kosak told the Cleveland Jewish News. He was spiritual leader of Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood before leaving for Portland in 2015. “The wind conditions were such that the immediate evacuation order was eliminated.”
Kosak and his family landed in Maui the morning of Aug. 8, the day the fires started, after being in Oahu from Aug. 1. The trip was the family’s last before his oldest son leaves for college.
“When we landed, there were already a few small brush fires,” Kosak said. “I think three on the island in different locations.”
After seeing the news the morning of Aug. 9, Kosak and his wife, Laura, were figuring out if they should leave, he said.
“When you live out west as I do, fires and even proximity to fires is almost a normal part of life,” he said.
It is unknown for certain what caused the fires, but a class-action lawsuit has been filed to hold Hawaiian Electric Co. responsible for the deaths of more than 100 people with a possible cause being fallen utility lines, AP reported. The company is facing criticism for not shutting off the power amid high wind notices and keeping it on even as poles began to fall, AP reported.
“Cell towers were down,” Kosak said. “Reception, information was not flowing well. You couldn’t always get through or connect to our information grid.”
Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said that as of Aug. 20, nearly 2,000 people remained without power and 10,000 were without telecom connectivity, AP reported.
Kosak and his family packed up all their belongings Aug. 9 and drove to the airport because their calls were not getting through to the airlines due to the mass of people calling, he said.
When they got to the airport, they were told they would not be able to leave until Aug. 11 due to the size of the airline and the volume of people seeking to fly out, Kosak said.
Although they did not see flames, the family saw smoke, particulate and ash, he said.
“We had left out beach towels on the balcony and they had ash on them later,” said Kosak, whose family arrived home in Portland Aug. 11, cutting their trip short by about three days due the fires. “My eyes, my wife’s eyes definitely were burning, and we felt labored breath.”
While he was on the island, he reached out to the rabbi of the Jewish Congregation of Maui, which Kosak knew about from his congregants who have connections or own land in Hawaii, Kosak said. Within 15 minutes of talking to the rabbi and connecting with the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland and his congregation, Kosak’s Portland community sent $2,500 to the Maui synagogue, he said.
Kosak also had a connection with Temple Beth Am in Los Angeles, as he attended rabbinical school in LA and would sometimes attend daily minyan there. And when news spread that Kosak was in Hawaii, Michael Harris, the daily minyan gabbai of Temple Beth Am, reached out to him. The LA shul’s daily minyan is also sending money to Kosak’s congregation, which they will “funnel back to the Maui community,” he said.
“There’s a sense of justice that always occurs after natural disasters,” Kosak said. “There were certain new rules about how close to the ocean you can build in Maui that only were put in a place long after Lahaina was built. And so many native Hawaiians who had property there were actually closer to the ocean than those rules allowed, and they also don’t necessarily have the money to rebuild because it was multi-generational. … So, whether they are going to be displaced, whether they’re going to lose their own ancestral homes is a real possibility. And I think it’s Jews who understand what is to be displayed and exiled. That’s definitely a concern of mine and one of those great unknowns is to how this will unfold in really the months and years to come.”
Jewish Federation of Greater Portland is accepting donations for relief efforts in Maui. To donate, visit jewishportland.org.