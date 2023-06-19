Former Shaker Heights resident Adam Schwartz was recently selected as the executive director of American Friends of ALYN Hospital, which raises funds for and builds awareness of the hospital, Israel’s only pediatric rehabilitation hospital, according to a news release.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring my experience and passion to AFAH,” Schwartz said in the release. “I look forward to working with current, past and future leadership to build on our success and grow in the future so that we can generate increasing levels of support for the hospital and, more importantly the children who are the beneficiaries.”
Schwartz has served as president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix, assistant executive president and campaign director at the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ, vice president of Israel and global philanthropy for The Jewish Agency for Israel, and director of development at Partners in Torah. He also has for-profit experience as a financial adviser and planner for nearly 10 years, the release stated.
He has served in volunteer leadership positions such as president of the San Antonio chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, founding board member at the Starr Family Jewish Day School in San Antonio, and board member at Jewish Family Service of San Antonio and the DeNovo Foundation of San Antonio.
“We are very excited to have Adam join our team,” Paula Glazier, American Friends of ALYN Hospital president, said in the release. “He brings a wealth of both nonprofit and for-profit experience to help AFAH grow and continue to fund the hospital’s services that ultimately help children with physical disabilities participate in society to the fullest extent possible.”
Schwartz holds a master’s degree of nonprofit organizations from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and a bachelor’s degree of communication from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.