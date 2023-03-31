A couple of years ago, Carl Landau noticed there was not an instructional book on pickleball in the Dummies series and decided to change that. Landau co-authored “Pickleball For Dummies” with his wife, Diana Landau, Mo Nard and Reine Steel. The book was published Aug. 30, 2022.
Landau grew up in Shaker Heights and attended Temple on the Heights throughout his youth. He lives in Sacramento, Calif., and played racquetball for about 40 years until it died down. Then, three years ago, a friend invited him to play pickleball and he quickly grew to love the sport.
“I loved playing it the first time,” Landau told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I say the best thing about pickleball is the social aspect of it. It’s really easy to make friends in a really comfortable situation.”
He said pickleball was invented in 1965 by three assemblymen in Washington state. They and their families were on vacation and their children were bored, so the men came up with a game that was sort of a combination of badminton, pingpong and tennis.
“But then hardly anyone played it for years and years and years, and then we have so many baby boomers that it was about five years ago that it really started taking off,” he said. “For the past four years, it has been the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.”
Landau has a background in magazine publishing and hosts a podcast called “I Used to Be Somebody” on which he has a segment called “Pickleball Life Lessons With Mo,” he said.
Nard used to work for Wiley Publishing, the company that publishes the Dummies books. She approached Landau with the idea of writing a Dummies book on pickleball.
“She looked up all the Dummies books – there’s over 3,000 titles of Dummies books – and they didn’t have one for pickleball,” he said. “Pickleball is a very hot topic right now so she asked if I’m interested and she connected me with the current people at Wiley and we signed a deal pretty quickly and got an advance on the book.”
They wrote the 448-page book in five months and it became an Amazon bestseller, Landau said.
“My wife, Diana, is also a writer and we wrote it with Mo and Reine, who are instructors, and we were like a little dream team where they know everything in the world about pickleball,” he said. “My wife is a writer (and) editor, and I’m a marketing guy and a businessperson, so just the combination of that.”
The humor in the Dummies books is what makes them unique, he said.
“The Dummies books really lend themselves to being funny,” he said. “Puns are encouraged and all of them are pretty funny. Well, pickleball, firstly how serious can you take a game called pickleball? It’s this ridiculous name and there’s a lot of joking around when you’re not playing. It’s not too serious. People want to win but it’s much more just having fun and having exercise.”
He said he hopes that people who read the book take from it the joys of pickleball and the positive aspects it has to offer.
“We use the word ‘fun’ over 200 times in the book,” Landau said. “It’s just a lot of fun. You’re just laughing and joking. It’s a lot like when you’re in first or second grade and you instantly have this best friend. It’s sort of like going back to those early days where people are accepting.”