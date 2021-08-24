Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
The former Solon schools band director was arraigned Aug. 23 on an additional count of gross sexual imposition bringing the number of alleged victims to 10 and the number of charges against him to 19.
Edward L. Kline, 51, of Stow, pleaded not guilty to the latest indictment, which was handed up Aug. 12 by a grand jury in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, according to records filed on the court’s website.
The latest victim was 14 to 15 years old at the time of the alleged crimes, which took place between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31, 2011, according to the indictment.
Kline’s alleged victims ranged in age from 12 to 18, and the alleged crimes took place spanning dates from Aug. 1, 2003 to June 30, 2014.
Kline previously pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of sexual offenses in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Oct. 14, 2020. His bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety. He was first charged with a single count of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition in Bedford Municipal Court on Sept. 23, 2020.
Judge Timothy McCormick continued Kline’s bail at $50,000 cash, surety and was told to have no contact with the victim, according to notes in the file. Kline previously posted bail.
Kline, who is married, worked with students from eighth to 12th grades in Solon from 2004 until his resignation in 2018. He resigned from the Solon City School District before his employment could be terminated, according to a report then-Superintendent Joseph Regano filed with the Ohio Department of Education in 2018.
Kline’s five-year professional special license for kindergarten through grade 12, which was submitted Feb. 6, 2019, was listed on the Ohio Department of Education’s website as “pending review” in an Aug. 23 check.
A message posted on The Solon Soundboard on Facebook accusing a former Solon City Schools band director of misconduct caught the attention of local law enforcement in June and brought to light details surrounding his resignation from the school system two years ago. Other alleged victims came forward in light of that post.
Klline’s attorney, Ian Friedman of Friedman & Nemecek, LLC, had no comment following the arraignment.