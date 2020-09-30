Edward L. Kline, the former Solon schools band director, was indicted on 18 counts of sexual offenses by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Sept. 29.
Kline, 50, of Stow, was first charged with a single count of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition Sept. 23. He was free on $50,000 bond and was issued a criminal protection order by Judge Michelle Paris in Bedford Municipal Court that day.
That victim, who was 12 at the time of the offense in 2010, said he groped the back of her thigh.
The grand jury indictment adds 16 counts of fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition and a single count of third-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition, Solon Lt. Jamey Hofmann told the Cleveland Jewish News on Sept. 30.
The charges involve nine female victims, only two of whom were adults at the time, Hofmann said.
Hofmann said two detectives have been working on this case 15 to 20 hours a week since the investigation opened in June, interviewing 20 or 21 people.
He said two additional people have come forward since Kline was charged on Sept. 23 and they have made arrangements to be interviewed.
Kline, 50, is married. He worked with students from eighth to 12th grades in Solon from 2004 until his resignation in 2018. He resigned from Solon schools before his employment could be terminated, according to a report then-Superintendent Joseph Regano filed with the Ohio Department of Education in 2018.
A message posted on The Solon Soundboard on Facebook accusing a former Solon City Schools band director of misconduct caught the attention of local law enforcement in June and brought to light details surrounding his resignation from the school system two years ago. Other alleged victims came forward in light of that post.
The Solon Police Department confirmed to the Cleveland Jewish News it was investigating the allegations posted on Facebook.
Kline is represented by Eric Nemecek, founding attorney at Friedman & Nemecek of Cleveland. He could not immediately be reachedi for comment.
Kline's status as a teacher in Ohio is listed as "pending review." He applied for renewal of a five year license Feb. 6, 2019, a process that typically takes 10 days.
Mandy Minick, deputy director of communications / press secretary for the Ohio Department of Education, said she could not comment on Kline's status.
"A criminal charge does not change the status of a license and educators are entitled to due process, as prescribed by Ohio Revised Code and Ohio Administrative Code, before a disciplinary action can be taken on their license or application," she wrote in an Sept. 30 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.