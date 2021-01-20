Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
The trial of the former Solon schools band director Edward L. Kline was postponed from Feb. 22 until Sept. 20 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas due to COVID-19, according to a note in the docket on the Cuyahoga County Clerk of Courts website.
Kline is accused of 18 sexual offenses, involving seven alleged victims, all of whom were minors at the time the offenses were alleged to have taken place.
Kline, 50, of Stow, pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of sexual offenses in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Oct. 14, 2020. His bond was set at $50,000 cash, surety. The amount had previously been set by Bedford Municipal Court Judge Michelle Paris.
Kline was first charged with a single count of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition Sept. 23, 2020. That victim, who was 12 years old at the time of the offense in 2010, said Kline groped the back of her thigh.
The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indictment added 16 counts of fourth-degree felony gross sexual imposition and a single count of third-degree misdemeanor sexual imposition.
The indictment said Kline touched the breasts or buttocks of some victims, labeled Jane Doe #1 through Jane Doe #7, and compelled others to touch his genitals.
Kline, who is married, worked with students from eighth to 12th grades in Solon from 2004 until his resignation in 2018. He resigned from Solon schools before his employment could be terminated, according to a report then-Superintendent Joseph Regano filed with the Ohio Department of Education in 2018.
A message posted on The Solon Soundboard on Facebook accusing a former Solon City Schools band director of misconduct caught the attention of local law enforcement in June and brought to light details surrounding his resignation from the school system two years ago. Other alleged victims came forward in light of that post.