Edward L. Kline, the former Solon High School band director who was accused of multiple sex offenses involving former students, was sentenced Feb. 24 at the Justice Center to 3½ years in prison. Judge Timothy McCormick pronounced the sentence and did not specify a prison. Kline was led out in handcuffs.
He made a statement prior to his sentencing.
“It is my fault,” Kline said in court. “None of this is yours. I do not seek here in my statements to minimize, mitigate or in any way explain off my actions. I have already done my inexcusable part which is why we are here today.”
Kline’s wife and sister were in the courtroom.
In addition, eight victims gave impact statements: one addressed the court by Zoom and three submitted written statements that were read by victim advocates. The other four were in the courtroom.
Both the prosecution and the defense filed their sentencing recommendations under seal, or privately.
By plea arrangement on Jan. 12, Kline pleaded guilty to 11 counts of gross sexual imposition, each one being a fourth-degree felony. He also pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual imposition, which is a third-degree misdemeanor. Seven counts were nolled, meaning they were not prosecuted.
As a result of his convictions, Kline’s teaching license has been revoked. He has been classified as a tier 1 sex offender and must register annually for 15 years.
He was represented by Ian Friedman and Madelyn Grant of Friedman & Nemecek of Cleveland.
He is to have no contact with any of the 10 victims as a result of the convictions.
The 11 fourth-degree felonies allowed for a range of six to 18 months in prison each, and a $5,000 fine for each offense. The sexual imposition misdemeanor count carried up to 60 days in prison and a fine of up $500.
Kline was first arraigned in Bedford Municipal Court on a single count and later in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on additional offenses. The victims were 12 to 18 years old, and the crimes took place from Aug. 1, 2003, to June 30, 2014.
Kline was ultimately charged with 19 counts of sexual offenses. He worked with students from eighth to 12th grades in Solon from 2004 until his resignation in 2018.
Kline, 51, is married and lives in Stow.
He had been out of jail on $50,000 cash or surety bond up until the time of his sentencing.
A message posted on The Solon Soundboard on Facebook accusing a former Solon City Schools band director of misconduct caught the attention of local law enforcement in June 2020 and brought to light details surrounding his resignation. Other victims came forward in light of that post.
