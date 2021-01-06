Christopher Paul Viland, a former Solon police chief from 2011 to 2019, has been appointed as Cuyahoga County Sheriff.
County Executive Armond Budish will present Viland’s appointment to the county council for consideration and approval, according to a news release.
Most recently, Viland served as police inspector general for Cleveland’s Department of Public Safety, Division of Police. Before that, he worked for Solon’s police department from 1987 to 2019 as a patrol officer, detective, patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, detective lieutenant and chief of police.
“With more than 33 years of experience, Christopher is a proven leader in the fields of law enforcement and criminal justice,” Budish said in the release. “His commitment to the safety of our residents through his roles with the city of Cleveland and the city of Solon prove that he would be a great fit as Cuyahoga County Sheriff.”