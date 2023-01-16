Andrea Marks has always had an affinity for outer space, reading any book and watching every YouTube video she could get her hands on while growing up in Solon.
The daughter of a surgeon and a nurse, Marks even had a space-themed bat mitzvah as a member the now-defunct Congregation Bethaynu in Pepper Pike in 2006 and attended space camp three separate times. Her childhood room could be found flooded with model rockets, LEGO projects and K’Nex.
Now, at age 30, Marks finds herself as the lead of crew systems for Sierra Space’s Large Integrated Flexible Environment, or LIFE Habitat. The habitat launches on a rocket and inflates to a three-story structure that is 27 feet across, providing living and working space for a crew of four to 12 people.
She got the job on Aug. 22, 2022, after earning her master’s degree in human factors from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
“I’ve always loved space, but I always thought it was just going to be my passion,” Marks told the Cleveland Jewish News in a call from her home in Broomfield, Colo. “For so long, I was just watching different launches, learning everything I could. I had no idea there was going to be a job for it. I’m asked, ‘What would child Andrea think.’ Adult Andrea is still shocked this is what I do.”
Unable to pinpoint exactly where her interest in space came from, Marks recalled the first time she saw the 1995 film, “Apollo 13,” starring Tom Hanks. In the movie, the ship’s engineers have to fix their carbon dioxide scrubber but they don’t have the right connectors.
“In mission control, the engineers dump everything they have on a table,” she said. “It was like fitting a square peg into a round hole. I remember knowing then that it was what I wanted to do. I fell in love with engineering from that moment on. It’s such an amazing outlet for creativity. In space, everything is so different. I thought it was just the most fascinating thing.”
But Marks’ journey to a career in space wasn’t a straight shot like a rocket, she said. Originally applying to the University of Colorado Boulder for its aerospace engineering program in 2011, it was around the same time NASA cut funding for its shuttle program. At that time, Marks came to terms with never getting into space, she said. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in chemical and biomedical engineering instead.
“I switched into what I thought was the hardest field, and then I got into medical devices because of my surgeon dad and nurse mom,” Marks recalled. “I thought space would continue to be a passion on the side. But then when COVID-19 hit and medical devices slowed down, I started rethinking what I wanted to do.”
This pandemic downtime led her to Embry-Riddle’s human factors program. Upon graduation, Marks found the job listing with Sierra Space, which she didn’t think she’d get.
“That was the shift for me,” she said. “Now, I don’t feel like I’m working. It’s great I get a paycheck to do this, but I’m finally getting to apply my creativity and passion in a way that makes life better for humanity while pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery. We’re impacting the people of tomorrow. I wake up daily to design a space station, how cool is that?”
Recognizing the timing was right for her to switch careers and turn her passion into a paycheck, Marks had advice for those looking to also leap into their dream job.
“I think of the quote, ‘Your career is not a ladder, it’s more of a jungle gym,’” she said. “Extract what you can from the experiences that you have and don’t give up on your dreams. Even if you aren’t at your dream job, take those experiences to your next one. It does take a lot of hard work. But, if you keep working at it, you’ll get there.”