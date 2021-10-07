Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
A former part-time Sunday school teacher pleaded guilty to more than a dozen offenses related to child pornography at an Oct. 4 hearing.
Daniel Paul Woolf, 24, who taught online only at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and to two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance. He had no direct contact with students during his tenure at the religious school as classes were held online only due to COVID-19. He also worked a summer job at Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland. In a statement issued to the CJN at the time of his arrest, GLSC said they do not believe that the charges involve any events occurring on GLSC premises.
Woolf was arrested March 4 after a search by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A May 18 eight-page indictment, which included 22 offenses, showed the incidents taking place from May 23, 2017, to March 4, 2021.
He will be sentenced at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas, according to Lexi Giering, communications specialist for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.
Multiple attempts to reach Woolf’s lawyer, Michael J. Goldberg of the Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland, were unsuccessful.
Fallon Radigan, supervisor of the Internet Crimes Against Children for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 5 that the guilty plea came as a result of a plea arrangement.
All the offenses are second-degree felonies, she said, and the maximum sentence Woolf could receive would be 124 years in prison. The minimum would be probation.
Radigan said there has been a rise in such cases during the pandemic, with more than 10,000 cyber tips logged in Ohio in 2020 through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
His bond terms continue as revised Sept. 9 by Judge Michael J. Russo. Woolf is on GPS monitoring. He is allowed to work at Amazon, attend support groups and do personal errands.