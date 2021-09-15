Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
A former Sunday school teacher at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, who has been charged with multiple charges relating to child pornography has had his bond conditions modified at his attorney’s request.
Daniel Paul Woolf, 24, was given permission by Cuyahoga County Judge Michael J. Russo Sept. 9 to work any shift at Amazon, to attend support groups and to do personal errands on Saturdays and Sundays between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.
He was on home detention with a GPS device attached to his body after posting $10,000 bond.
A tentative trial date is scheduled for Oct. 25 on 14 counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, seven counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and a single count of possessing criminal tools.
Woolf was arrested March 4 after a warrantless search by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The 8-page indictment shows offenses took place from May 23, 2017, to March 4, 2021. The criminal tools referred to in the indictment were an HTC One A9 Cellular Device, a Mircosoft Pro with Keyboard, a Samsung cell phone, and/or a MacBook Air.
Woolf’s lawyer is Michael J. Goldberg of the Goldberg Law Firm in Cleveland.