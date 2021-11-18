Content warning: This article contains descriptive content that is sexual in nature. Reader discretion is advised.
Daniel Paul Woolf, who taught Sunday school part time at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, was sentenced to six to nine years at Lorain Correctional Institution in Grafton Nov. 17.
Woolf was arrested March 4 after a search by the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
A May 18 eight-page indictment, which included 22 offenses, showed the incidents taking place from May 23, 2017, to March 4, 2021.
On Oct. 4, Woolf, 24, pleaded guilty to 13 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor and to two counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance.
He had no direct contact with students during his tenure at the religious school as classes were held online only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also worked at Great Lakes Science Center.
Judge Michael J. Russo was assigned to the case in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in Cleveland.