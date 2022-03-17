The future is bright for one former Temple Emanu El preschool student, Jayden Frank, who appeared on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show” March 11 to share his knowledge of light bulbs in a segment on amazing kids.
Jayden, who is now 10 years old and lives in Solon with his parents, Steve and Rebecca Frank, and sister, Lilliana, has always been fascinated by lights, pointing at them starting at a young age and asking lots of questions about how they work.
“He’s never been a kid for toys too much,” Steve Frank told the Cleveland Jewish News March 12. “The family quickly figured out the birthday present is a light toy.”
His father reminded him about how his preschool teacher, Katie Theobald, now the early childhood education director, encouraged his interest and helped him learn.
“She would be like, ‘Jayden, count all of the burned-out light bulbs in this room,’ and then I would count them and then that’s how I would learn my numbers basically,” Jayden told the CJN.
From LED, incandescent and fluorescent to light bulbs of all shapes, colors and temperatures, Jayden has it all in his collection of over 200 light bulbs, which he shares on his YouTube channel, JZ Lights – The Light Boy, which he started three years ago. Recently, Jayden asked and received a sponsorship from 1000bulbs.com and has made three videos on three light bulbs they sent him.
1000bulbs.com has invited Jayden and his family to come to Texas for a tour of the headquarters, warehouse and to meet the team.
“This is going to be like a lighting wonderland for me,” said Jayden, who lives in Solon and is a fourth grader at Roxbury Elementary School in Solon. “I think all the types of lights in the world could possibly be there,.”
The Frank family submitted one of Jayden’s videos to The Ellen DeGeneres Show and two days later were contacted by the producers. They were flown to Los Angeles in February to film the segment.
Jayden spoke about the experience of being on set, having his own dressing room with his name on the door and peaking from backstage to see the stage and audience. When his name was announced, he walked on stage with a smile and a wave, then sat with guest host Julie Bowen and showed off his knowledge and collection of lights.
“I had all the light bulbs I brought,” Jayden said. “I only got time to show two, actually, out of all the 15, and then they gave me a prize.”
The prize was a big display they rolled out with his name in lights and all kinds of light bulbs, which Jayden said he got to keep “not some of it, all of it.” The lights were shipped in three giant boxes, with extra lights in case any of them broke. Jayden said he plans to make more videos on his channel with the new lights.
Jayden is full of ambition and wants to design and make his own light bulbs when he grows up.
“Maybe I might challenge myself to try to design the brightest, most efficient light bulb,” Jayden said. “Or I can challenge myself to try to make one that runs on battery power, but it is very bright still. And then I also want to make some cool neat design ones when I grow up.”