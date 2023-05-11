Contents left in the former 500,000-square-foot TRW headquarters building at 1950 Richmond Road in Lyndhurst by Cleveland Clinic will be sold in an online auction at from 10 a.m. May 23 to 10 a.m. May 24, according to Crain’s Cleveland Business.
Cleveland Clinic, the building owner, plans to demolish the building and sell the property.
Contents include office furniture, chairs, an I-beam statue, artwork. The contents can be inspected from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22, but items can only be purchased online. Bidders must register to submit offers on items and a catalog will be posted May 23 at BidSpotter.com.
The site is located between Legacy Village and Hawken School, across the street from the Cleveland Metroparks’ Acacia Reservation.
In July 2019, Cleveland Clinic announced it was relocating the 400 employees from the building as part of its administrative campus 3.4 miles away to the former MBNA headquarters on Science Park Drive in Beachwood.