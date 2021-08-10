Rabbi Benjamin Alon Kamin was remembered by Rabbi Roger Klein of The Temple-Tifereth Israel for his humor and his charismatic speaking.
“I knew Rabbi Ben Kamin very, very well,” Klein told the Cleveland Jewish News Aug. 10. “And I worked with him for many many years. Rabbi Kamin had a robust sense of humor. He was very bright, very intuitive and an extremely charismatic speaker. There are many challenges that come with being a rabbi, and especially when one is the senior rabbi of a large, major congregation. Rabbi Kamin faced these challenges and he succeeded at some, and he stumbled on others. We here at The Temple send our deepest condolences to his family.”
Kamin, who led The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood and Cleveland from 1989 until 2000, died Aug. 8 of complications following heart failure at UC San Diego Medical Center – Hillcrest. He was 68.
Debra Kamin’s tribute to her father speaks of him as “a charming and complicated person.”
She wrote, “There isn’t a single thing I have accomplished in my life that didn’t stem from his faith in me and his unfaltering support of my talents and abilities.”
She called him “a brilliant writer and speaker, and in his work as both a rabbi and speaker, he touched thousands of people.”
Among his gifts, she wrote, was “his effortless grace at overseeing funerals. … Tonight, I wish he was there to guide me with the same steady hand.”
Kamin’s LinkedIn page lists him as founder and director of Reconciliation: The Synagogue Without Walls, which he began in 2004.
He was also spiritual leader of Reform Temple of Laguna Woods from 2006, until his recent retirement earlier this year due to health reasons.
The LinkedIn description reads, “Expert writer, editor, mentor, teacher and facilitator. Veteran and widely credentialed author and scholar, with prize-winning work in the area of civil rights and the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Widely sought consultant and problem solver in multicultural and interfaith relations. Post-denominational rabbi working to lift religion into inclusiveness and spiritual freedom.”
His daughter, Sari Kamin, told the CJN Aug. 10 that Kamin emulated King.
“He was a social justice activist and that was very integral to his work as a rabbi,” Sari Kamin said from San Marcos, Calif. “You know, he always combined his teaching of Jewish faith with lessons about ethics and morality and peace, and believed strongly in the teachings of Martin Luther King. I would say those teachings were his North Star. They influenced him on and off the pulpit.”
She said her father “worked so hard to be a good father,” and “he really reached out to young people and made them feel seen.”
Kamin, who was hired by TTTI in 1985, was asked to resign from his post as TTTI senior rabbi in 2000 for no specific reason, despite having 18 months remaining on his contract, Barnett Bookatz, who was then president of TTTI, told the CJN at that time.
In 2019, Kamin was expelled from the Central Conference of American Rabbis, having been initially suspended under Section V, which pertains to sexual boundaries.
Born Jan. 11, 1953, in Kfar-Saba in Israel, Kamin was the son of Jeff Israel K. Nizar and Ruth (Flek) Nizar.
He came to the United States in 1963 and graduated from the University of Cincinnati and Hebrew Union College-Institute of Jewish Religion in Cincinnati, receiving rabbinic ordination in 1978.
He served as assistant rabbi of Temple Sinai Congregation in Toronto from 1978 to 1981, as rabbi of Sinai Reform Temple in Bay Shore, N.Y., from 1981 to 1982, and as North America director for the World Union for Progressive Judaism in New York City from 1982 to1985. He was also a program unit head at Union Camp Institute in Zionsville, Ind., in 1977 and served as rabbinic dean of Canada Federation Temple Youth in Toronto from 1979 to 1981.
At Hebrew Union College, he served on the admissions committee from 1977 to 1978 and as an instructor in 1983 and 1984.
The family will have a private gathering following cremation, at his request.
Kamin married Cathy Jill Rosen in 1975 and they divorced in 2003. The couple had two daughters. He married Audrey Caras in 2004, whom he divorced in 2014.
Kamin is survived by a brother, Sam Kamin (Shuli) of Ashdod, Israel; a sister, Tami Kamin of Columbus; two daughters, Debra Kamin (Yehuda Kirschenbaum) of San Marcos, Calif., and Sari Kamin (Patrick Petzel) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and two granddaughters.
Donations in his memory can be made to the National Civil Rights Museum, 450 Mulberry St., Memphis, TN 38103 or at civilrightsmuseum.org.