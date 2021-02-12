Justin Herdman, former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio from August 2017 to January 2021, will resume his partnership at the Cleveland office of global law firm Jones Day.
Herdman will work in the firm’s investigations and white collar defense practice, where he served as a partner prior to becoming a U.S. attorney, according to a news release. The returning attorney started at Jones Day in November 2013, after serving as assistant U.S. attorney and deputy chief of the National Security, Human Rights and Organized Crime Unit in the Northern District of Ohio.
“We are extraordinarily proud of Justin’s significant accomplishments as the U.S. Attorney, and grateful for his important contributions to the safety and well-being of Northeast Ohio residents and businesses,” said Heather Lennox, partner-in-charge of Jones Day’s Cleveland office. “His experience, good judgment and personal integrity, combined with the respect that Justin garnered from all corners of government, will serve our clients well. We look forward to his return and expect that he will continue to make tremendous contributions to our community, our clients and our firm.”
Herdman was appointed a U.S. Attorney by former President Donald Trump. In May 2020, Trump nominated him to become U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C.
He was expected to remain in Cleveland until the U.S. Senate confirmed his appointment. However, he announced his resignation in December, as President Joe Biden is to nominate his own choices for U.S. attorneys.
As a U.S. Attorney, Herdman combated white supremacy-related violence and threats to the public. His efforts were applauded by both AJC Cleveland Regional Director Lee C. Shapiro and Anti-Defamation League Cleveland regional director James Pasch after Herdman’s resignation was announced.
Following the Jan. 6 insurrection of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., Herdman announced he’d hold any Northern Ohioans who contributed to the violence responsible despite only having two days left as U.S. attorney.
His office prosecuted Mathew Slatzer, an avowed Canton white supremacist, after Slatzer entered a Dollar General in Stow on May 5, 2020, with a hatchet and a sword and asked for directions to Kent State University in Kent, where there were “a lot of Jews.” His office also prosecuted Damon M. Joseph for planning an attack on two Toledo-area synagogues in the first indictment across the country alleging both national security violations and hate crimes offenses.
Herdman also oversaw the 2019 prosecution of James P. Reardon after the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown in Youngstown was tagged in a threatening social media post.
In January 2019, Herdman held a multi-denominational conversation involving more than 250 people in Beachwood to discuss supporting all faiths and securing places of worship, in conjunction with the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Anti-Defamation League and the U.S. Department of Justice.
His office also brought down international cybercriminal ring the Bayrob Group, and enforced federal civil rights statutes prohibiting sexual harassment in housing, the release said. Under Herdman’s leadership, his office also prosecuted several corrupt public officials, an international adoption agency violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, physicians and pharmaceutical industry employees committing health care fraud and numerous individuals defrauding the Payroll Protection Program.
Upon resuming his work at Jones Day, Herdman will continue conducting global internal investigations for multinational corporations, such as inquiries directed at suspected FCPA violations, federal and state contracting fraud, environmental crimes, financial institution fraud and accounting fraud, the release said. His experience also includes trade secret theft, investment fraud and state officials’ enforcement actions, as well as providing counseling to diverse industry clients on data privacy and crisis responses to cybercrime and breaches.
Herdman is also a judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force Reserve and a former U.S. Navy Reserve intelligence officer.
“As a U.S. Attorney, Justin was every bit the leader and professional that we knew as our partner who served many clients as a trusted adviser and forceful advocate,” Ted Chung, leader of Jones Day’s investigations and white collar defense practice, said in the release. “He brings uncommon experience and legal skills, along with his excellent judgment, deep intellect and knowledge across a wide range of matters of great importance to our clients.”