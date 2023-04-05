Guest starring on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” one of the longest-running primetime series in television history, is a career highlight for many actors. This holds true for Gabriel Sidney Brown, a 29-year-old performer who grew up in University Heights and was a member of Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights. He is a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and Baldwin Wallace University in Berea.
Brown, who lives in New York City and worships at Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Manhattan, portrayed Cooper Davis in the March 23 episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” titled “The Presence of Absence.”
“When it comes to these types of shows, I have auditioned for a multitude of different characters across that entire world,” Brown said, referring to the world of Wolf Entertainment, the production company behind the “Law & Order,” “Chicago” and “FBI” franchises, created by television mogul Dick Wolf.
Brown said, because of his auditions for multiple roles in the Wolf Entertainment franchises, he had been on their radar for quite some time. He came close to playing another guest role on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” a few episodes prior and felt fortunate that the company thought of him when the role of Cooper Davis came about.
When he got the audition, he did not have the full script of the episode, so all he knew was the role Cooper Davis played in the story, he said.
“After being told that I had booked the episode, we had a table read several hours later with the whole cast and that was the first time that I heard the entire plot of the story out loud,” he recalled. “When I tell you I walked out of that with whiplash with how crazy and convoluted this thing got halfway through; it definitely was a unique storyline. I would be fascinated to know if it’s based on anything true. I did not see where that one was going until the end.”
He noted that he’d like to sit down with the show runner, David Graziano, and writers of the episode, Brendan Feeney and Brianna Yellen, to pick their brains as to how they thought up such intense material.
“When people asked me – when I first told them that I was going to be on this – the first question if it’s SVU is usually, ‘Are you the killer or the rapist or the person who gets killed?’” he said. “I was like, ‘Well, I’m kind of more the red herring, one of the red herring bad guys.’”
In his scene, Brown’s character was questioned by Sgt. Fin Tutuola, played by Ice-T, and detective Grace Muncy, played by Molly Burnett.
“Molly was great,” he said. “I spent the majority of time with her and also Ice-T, who is a legend. The guy truly is an absolute professional. He’s been doing this for over 20 years.
“Everybody was so incredibly welcoming and kind, and went out of their way to come and meet me and find me. Day one, when I was on set, even just doing costume tests and hair and makeup tests; across the board, it really was such a welcoming group of people. I really can’t say enough. Also, particularly with the crew, all of the grips, all of the cameramen, all of the hair and makeup team, and props, this is a well-oiled machine. Getting to work on a project that has been going on for that long is really special. I have to say, it could not have been a more incredible experience.”
Brown worked under the direction of Norberto Barba, who is also an executive producer on the show, he said.
“He’s a visionary,” he said. “It’s really fascinating to see how he is able to take what is on a piece of paper and translate that onto screen through his vision and really feel free to have you as an actor try something, maybe try it twice, and be like, ‘Yeah, that totally didn’t work. Forget what I said. Let’s do it another way.’”
Brown said Barba had a lot of patience in terms of action going on in the background and having to “reverse” a scene to get it from another angle.
“The attention to detail that he took with everything – with minuscule and minute set pieces that would be in the background – I think that’s what’s so fun,” he said. “His vision of having on bookshelves actual pictures of us that we created that looked like we were on vacation, nobody would even notice unless you’re pausing the episode and zooming in to see. I think he is just an absolute consummate professional when it comes to that and it was really impressive to see how much he still really cares about this show after working on it for so many years.”
Brown said he has watched more episodes of “SVU” than any other series in the “Law & Order” franchise and believes it has stood the test of time because of the way it speaks to its viewers.
“I think there is something so relatably human in the main characters, in particular,” Brown said. “Mariska (Hargitay) is an incredible actor, she’s an incredible director herself. The relationships that have been built within those characters is what I think keeps people really, really interested.
“This particular episode, when I say, ‘I didn’t see where this was going,’ I really didn’t see where this was going and I think there’s a level to that as well with this show.”
While some people enjoy shows in which a case is cut-and-dry – the case is solved and the justice system wins the trial — “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” is in tune to how these scenarios play out in real life, he said.
“I think there’s something really unique about ‘SVU’ where they don’t always get the bad guy, or they might make mistakes, and I think that there’s something really realistic about that to a degree that brings people back week to week,” he said.
Brown also portrayed Joly in the North American tour of “Les Misérables” in 2018, and was the understudy for the role of Marius, one of the male lead roles, he said. The musical ran at Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland, where he starred as Marius in one of the shows, and family and friends were able to come see him perform.
He said touring with the company of “Les Misérables” allowed him to visit cities he otherwise would not have traveled to. It was gratifying for him to encounter not only people who were big fans of the show, but also people who were seeing it for the first time and to see a spark get lit in their eyes, he said, adding that the show played a major role in his own interest in theater.
“For me, that show really was a defining point in my decision to pursue this as a career,” he said.
The March 23 episode can be seen on Peacock.