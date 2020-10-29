Case Western Reserve University’s board of trustees has selected Eric W. Kaler, former University of Minnesota president, to lead the institution as of July 1, 2021.
“Our university’s growing momentum attracted an exceptional pool of candidates,” DiSanto said in a news release . “But Eric’s unique combination of intellect, accomplishments and authenticity ultimately made him our unanimous choice to become Case Western Reserve’s next president.”
A chemical engineer, Kaler stepped down as the University of Minnesota’s president in 2019.
Scott Cowen, a former Case Western Reserve University dean and faculty member, was appointed interim president, effective Oct. 1. He took over for former President Barbara R. Snyder, who became president of the Association of American Universities in October.
According to the release, he found CWRU’s current needs to align with his skills and experiences at the University of Minnesota.
“There is a tremendous fit,” Kaler said in the release, referring to his work in research, collaborating with hospital systems, and encouraging entrepreneurship. “Once I looked, I got more excited... (and thought) I’m really made for this job.”
While at the University of Minnesota, Kaler grew research expenditures from $749.1 million to $1.013 billion, the release said. During the same period, business and research funding grew from $55.2 million to $81.6 million.
According to the release, the university also launched its first capital campaign in more than a decade during Kaler’s tenure. Scheduled to end next year, the $4 billion project stood at $3.3 billion when he stepped down. His priorities included scholarships for students from low-income and underserved backgrounds. During his tenure, the number of students of color on campus grew by 46%, and the graduation rate gap between white and Black students dropped from 30% to 10%. Additionally, the overall graduation rate increased from 54% to 71%.
His accomplishments include holding 10 patents, publishing more than 200 peer-reviewed papers and he is a member of the National Academy of Engineering. He was also elected as a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, a member of the inaugural class of the National Academy of Inventors and is a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Chemical Society.
Kaler was selected by a 23-member advisory committee, which gathered ideas from two dozen town-hall meetings and more than 1,200 survey responses.
Case Western Reserve is in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood.