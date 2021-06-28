As members of her family hold out hope for finding Judy Spiegel alive in the rubble of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., her son, Dr. Josh Spiegel, is grateful for the support he’s received from friends in Cleveland.
“I’ve gotten hundreds of messages from my friends in Cleveland,” Spiegel told the Cleveland Jewish News June 27. “And it’s been extremely supportive.”
In May, Spiegel was iin Greater Cleveland visiting his friend, Shawn Schlessel, whom he met at The Ohio State University in Columbus when both were undergraduates.
The Spiegel family is originally from New York and moved several times, living for a time in Warren, when Judy’s husband, Kevin Spiegel, served as CEO of Trumbull Memorial Hospital.
“I know for a fact that Cleveland has an extremely strong Jewish community and I have a lot of friends there,” Josh Spiegel said. “And I know that they would do anything for me. And all I ask for is their support, to try to bring my mom back to us.”
Josh Spiegel described his mother as a caring person, who has led philanthropic efforts to aid children’s hospitals across the country.
In her early adult life, she worked as a stockbroker on Wall Street, he said, became a real estate agent, and has a degree in education.
At 65, Judy Spiegel has taken on the role of grandmother, transporting her two granddaughters, 2 and 4½, to their weekday commitments. Rachel Spiegel and her husband both work full time, so she has helped out with child care.
“My mom would be the one that would pick up the kids from school and take care of them during the day,” Josh Spiegel said.
When Kevin Spiegel got the job in California, Judy Spiegel stayed behind to continue in the role of grandmother, Josh Spiegel said.
His mother, he said, is the perfect mother and grandmother. She has been “the glue” that has kept the family together. As a philanthropist, she has supported and raised money for multiple children’s hospitals across the country, he said.
“She literally put in all the effort for other people and she was completely selfless ever wanted anything for herself,” Josh Spiegel said.
Rescuers located nine bodies in the rubble following the implosion of the oceanside condominium building with 150 people missing, including about 40 Jewish people, as of June 27.
Spiegel said he knew of 26 members of the Israel Defense Forces who had arrived on-site to assist with the search, and that 250 people were searching.
“We’ve been staying together as a family,” Josh Spiegel said. “We’ve been trying to do as much outreach as possible to get the word out about my mom and what type of person she is, and trying to get as many people together as possible to bring efforts forward to help in this incident. And we’ve also been praying.”
The Spiegels belongs to The Shul at Bal Harbour in Bal Harbour, which is affiliated with Chabad.
“We were just there today for services,” Josh Spiegel said.
Josh Spiegel said he learned of the tragedy at about 5:15 a.m. July 24 when his father, Kevin Spiegel, called to tell him Champlain Towers South had collapsed with his mother, Judy Spiegel, inside.
He said he threw a few T-shirts in a bag and immediately drove from his home in Orlando to the site of the collapse, then met his sister, Rachel Spiegel, at the Surfside Community Center, which became the family reunification center. Rachel Spiegel was asked to provide a DNA sample through a mouth swab, Josh Spiegel said.
Meanwhile, Kevin Spiegel flew in immediately from Los Angeles, where he is working as a hospital turnaround specialist. And Michael Spiegel, Josh’s brother, drove in from North Carolina, where he lives with his wife and 1½-year-old daughter. Rachel Spiegel lives in Fort Lauderdale.
The family members booked rooms at a South Miami hotel because their sixth-floor apartment in the building at 8777 Collins Ave. in Surfside had collapsed.
Since then, Josh Spiegel said, the family has been appealing to the public for help in locating Judy Spiegel.
“I don’t think anyone’s faced anything like this before,” Josh Spiegel said. “And this is something that should not happen. I’ve never heard of building collapsing in a first-world country. I mean this, I don’t think anyone in the entire world who lives in modern art country has ever experienced anything like this … especially in a city like Surfside, where it’s a relatively affluent community with extremely strict building codes.”
Josh Spiegel said he is holding out hope that his mother is alive.
“My mom is a true fighter,” he said. “And I know she’d do the same for me and my family.”