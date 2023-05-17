For Park Synagogue’s annual community-wide Shavuot programming, Senior Rabbi Joshua Skoff will interview former white nationalist and anti-racism advocate Derek Black at 7:15 p.m. May 25 at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
Black is the son of former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard Donald Black, and his godfather, David Duke, is another former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard and 1988 presidential candidate. At a young age, Derek Black was raised in the “royal family” of white nationalism, and was considered a rising star of the movement. As a teenager, he was tasked with designing radical white nationalist websites targeting children and co-hosted a national radio program aimed at spreading hatred against Jews and other minorities.
Once considered the “heir apparent” of the white nationalist movement, Black renounced the white nationalist movement after starting college at the New College of Florida, a liberal arts college in Sarasota, Fla., where he was exposed to Jews and other minority groups on a firsthand basis, including attending a Shabbat dinner. He is now a Ph.D. candidate in medieval studies at the University of Chicago.
While the event itself is already sold out, Skoff told the Cleveland Jewish News he is looking forward to the event and the complex conversations that will come from it.
“(Derek) was in one of the leading families of those who believe in white nationalism and white supremacy,” Skoff said. “It happened that I spoke about him in a talk I gave a few years ago, a sermon on various things. He served as an illustration after I learned his story. The response was intense, and I raised him again in another sermon, and there was a lot of interest in his story. We decided it was worth bringing him in.”
Growing up, Black was “coming into his own as a writer of racist literature,” Skoff said. Now in his mid-30s, Skoff said Black’s decision to reflect on what he’d been taught aligns with the inherent theme of Shavuot – critical study.
“He wanted to seek a truer understanding of human beings,” he said. “He felt what he was raised in was not a true depiction of the people he was meeting in college. We do a variety of learning sessions during Shavuot. Some are more traditional, and sometimes you learn from a source. (Derek) is the source of a great deal of profound messaging, (messages) that are also sometimes really troubling.”
While the talk will cover sensitive topics, Skoff said the point was to not shock attendees or make people uncomfortable. But, stepping outside of one’s community for the sake of seeking knowledge can sometimes be uncomfortable, he said.
“His message is from someone who was trained in it and is now moving away from it,” Skoff said. “Learning takes place from ancient texts, which is important, but also comes from modern role models. Derek is a modern role model, he is the instructor. He is a fellow student of life on his own path, just like we all are. We all make decisions on who is going to be our friends, but he made certain tough decisions. That, in itself, is a very courageous thing.”