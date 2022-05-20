Publisher's note: The team Smith played for in Major league Baseball has been corrected.
Charles E. Smith, Jr., 52, former mayor of Woodmere, pleaded guilty on May 19 to charges of one count of access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to a news release from Michelle M. Baeppler, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.
According to court documents, from May 2019 through May 2020, Smith purchased stolen credit and debit card account information, including account numbers and addresses, off the dark web. Smith then allegedly used a credit card reader encoder/writer to program that information onto blank cards and used those cards to make fraudulent purchases of gasoline at gas stations in northern Ohio. Court records state that Smith purchased the gasoline to fuel vehicles he used to deliver packages for Amazon.
In total, court documents state Smith purchased at least $10,621.23 in gasoline using over 100 stolen debit and credit card accounts, according to the May 20 release. After his arrest, investigators later determined that Smith had purchased more than 600 stolen debit and credit card accounts from the dark web, affecting victims in 25 states.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 25. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison and a maximum of 12.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Payum Doroodian.
Smith played baseball for the Florida Marlins. He was elected Woodmere mayor in 2009 and was re-elected in 2013, serving through 2017.
He was then elected to Woodmere Village Council in November 2019 and resigned in April 2020.