Honda of Cleveland Heights, formerly operating as Foundation Honda, has a new owner and a new name.
Sandra Moore, chief marketing officer of Auto Services Unlimited, which operates the dealership at 2953 Mayfield Road, told the Cleveland Jewish News the deal closed Nov. 1 and happened “very quickly.” According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor website, the dealership was sold on Oct. 20 for $10 million.
“There was a lot of planning that went into this,” she said. “But, it was a flurry once everything really started moving.”
New leadership includes the dealer in principal, Oleg Kislyansky, who is Jewish and graduated from Solon High School in 2008 and John Carroll University in University Heights in 2012; general sales manager Dmitry Shilman; and general manager Milton Jarrels. Even with new leadership, Moore said customers can expect to still see some familiar faces at the dealership.
“We definitely still have a lot of the same employees from Foundation Honda, but you will also see a lot of new faces like Dmitry,” she said.
Shilman is general manager of North Coast Auto Mall of Akron, another Auto Services Unlimited dealership, according to his LinkedIn page.
“As a dealer group, we feel strongly about promoting from within,” Moore said. “ That is where a lot of these new faces will come from.”
Moore said Honda of Cleveland Heights will set itself apart from other dealerships that have operated in the space by being heavily involved in the community. Within its first month of operations, the dealership hosted a free Chanukah party on Nov. 28, complete with games, kosher food and entertainment. Event supporters included Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights, Plaza Auto Leasing Midwest, Preferred Kosher Catering, AY Nakdimen Productions and local magician Rick Smith Jr.
“What you’re going to be able to feel differently is that we’re going to be heavily involved in community activities at this Honda location,” she said. “Even though we’re just getting up and running, we are planning to build a bigger presence in the community.”
That community aspect will be a big part of operations, Moore said.
“Being front-facing is a big thing for us,” she said, adding the dealership’s large community room will eventually be open to community organizations and religious groups. “Using that room for the community is a big thing for us – to be able to host things (like the Chanukah party).”
Additionally, Moore said Honda of Cleveland Heights also plans to build out its inventory – expanding its stock of new and used vehicles to attract customers who might not have a lot of money to spend on a car up to those exploring luxury brands.
“We believe in a very large inventory,” Moore said. “We want to be able to serve everyone. With Honda, it’s a very loyal brand with very loyal followers. So, we also plan to continue on that trend as well as build loyalty with new customers.”
As Honda of Cleveland Heights finds its footing in the car sales community, Moore said leadership and staff are approaching the challenge with “fierce optimism” – something Auto Services Unlimited’s dealerships excels in.
“We have a fierce optimism in how we approach things, and that is nurturing customers who have been here before and honoring the past leaders before us,” she said. “But, there is also a culture of growth, bringing in customers who may have never even heard of us. It’s essentially a grassroots marketing campaign – and that will be a large part of what will make us successful.”