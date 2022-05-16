FOUNT, a fine leather goods company that focuses on handmade bags and accessories, will opena showroom and studio at Crocker Park in Westlake.
From what started in 2014 as a side hustle in their home, owners Phillip and Jackie Wachter have created an unparalleled leather goods brand, according to a news release.
The brand initially gained a following as a vendor at the Cleveland Flea, and their first brick and mortar location came after they were featured as winning contestants on LeBron James’ CNBC show “Cleveland Hustles.”
“We owe it all to our current customers and all of the community support that’s been given to us, which has allowed this opportunity for growth,” owner Jackie Wachter said in the release. “We wouldn’t be able to make this move if wasn’t for the endless love and excitement from our clientele.”
The new showroom in Crocker Park not only offers more space for the brand to grow, but also provides the customer with direct access to the timeless designs they have come to rely on to elevate their style, the release stated.
“FOUNT embodies quality and community, two things that have made Stark Enterprises a fan of this local brand from day one,” executive vice president of leasing Lidia Saluan Richani said in the release. “We’ve been working with them from the start to find the right location to nurture their continued expansion and we could not be more excited to welcome them into our Crocker Park family of stores and restaurants.”
For more information on FOUNT’s products, visit fountleather.com.