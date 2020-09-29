Jackie Derrow, Judi Shapiro, Margo Sommerville and Rochelle Stone will be honored at the Schultz Campus for Jewish Life’s Virtual Campus Gala at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18.
The theme is “Women in our Community: Past, Present, and Future: Celebrating the 100th year of Women’s Right to Vote.
“I am very excited to return to the community to honor these wonderful women,” Trish Crane, gala co-chair, said in a news release. “It will be a new experience for all of us to have a virtual event. I believe, with my co-chairs, Judy and Rabbi Stephen Grundfast, that our team and attendees will successfully acknowledge Margo, Jackie, Judi, and Rochelle, and raise necessary funds for our agencies to continue the important work of serving our community.”
The evening will be hosted virtually, while participants enjoy a wine and chocolate package. Throughout the evening, the efforts of the campus agencies and community can be supported by bidding on online auction items, participating in a chance raffle with access up to a week before the event and donating to the mission auction.
Proceeds benefit the Shaw Jewish Community Center of Akron, The Lippman School and the Jewish Family Service of Akron’s Silver J-Ticket Program
Derrow volunteers with the League of Women Voters of the Akron area, participates in the Mandel ECE Center’s Granny Group, serves as a mentor at iCARE, is a volunteer guardian for the Summit County Probate Court and a docent at the Akron Art Museum.
After living in Columbus for 19 years, Jackie moved to Cleveland. Derrow grew up in Shaker Heights and has lived in Columbus and Washington, D.C. She resides in Akron with life partner, Dr. Steve Kutnick.
Judi Shapiro, who was born and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, has serves on boards, including the Akron JCC, United Way, Akron Symphony, ACCESS and the Akron Area YMCA Association, where she became the first female president. She has also chaired the following community events: Day At the Races, the Symphony Ball, National Inventors Hall of Fame Black Tie Gala and the JCC 750 Club.
She is married to Marvin Shapiro.
Sommerville has served on boards, including East Akron Community House, Keep Akron Beautiful, Mature Services, PEARL Foundation and Summit Metro Parks. She also was an Akron city counilwoman.
Sommerville was born in Akron. She lives with her husband, Aulden.
Stone is a founding member of Mobile Meals, Inc. She is active at Beth El Congregation in Akron, where where she served as the congregation’s first female president in 1982. She has also been active with the Women’s Board of Akron and Akron Children’s Hospita, where she was board president in 1998.
Stone has been a board member and president of Jewish Family Service of Akron and Hadassah and served on the board of The Lippman School.
Stone, who was born in Akron, is married to Dr. Robert Stone.