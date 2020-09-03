Shining Star CLE will virtually take the stage for its fourth year when 10 high school students across eight Northeast Ohio counties will compete for college scholarships Sept. 13.
The show, produced by the Menorah Park Foundation, also serves as an opportunity to raise funds for Menorah Park and Montefiore’s dementia/memory care services and COVID-19 expenses across its campuses and Northeast Ohio homes.
“The purpose of Shining Star CLE is really multifold,” said Debbie Rothschild, vice president of the Menorah Park Foundation. “It is a strong outreach event for community visibility, it is an opportunity for us to engage youth in the work of Menorah Park and Montefiore, and it’s certainly a fundraising event. It’s a win-win-win all the way around for the community, for the students and for the organization.”
Instead of the 10 participants competing at Playhouse Square, they’ll be live performing a song they’ve fine-tuned over months of practice and rehearsals with help from the show’s artistic director, Connor Bogart O’Brien, in their homes for anyone to tune in for free on YouTube.
“As a nonprofit organization and leader in senior healthcare, we recognize the vital need to help individuals and families with loved ones who have memory challenges,” Menorah Park President and CEO Jim Newbrough said in an email to the CJN. “We are passionate about what we do and proud of the positive impact shared by those we have helped. Shining Star CLE 2020 is a wonderful way to bring awareness to the challenges of memory loss and showcase the magic that so many of us discover in music. I applaud these talented young artists for bringing their voice to the cause and wish all of them good luck.”
The Virtual Finals Performance & Competition will be hosted by Monica Robins, a singer, and senior health correspondent at television station WKYC.
About 160 high schoolers from Cuyahoga, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage and Summit counties auditioned between April 1 and July 1 for the show. After judges selected a dwindling number forward through virtual “live” auditions the week of July 12, and the virtual semifinals July 26, the final 10 and two alternates remained.
At the Virtual Finals Performance & Competition, six judges and the audience will determine the order of the top four winners.
The first-place winner will receive a $10,000 college scholarship and $2,500 to their high school’s music department. Second place will earn a $5,000 college scholarship, third place will get a $2,500 college scholarship and fourth place will earn a $1,000 college scholarship.
The judges include Jim Brickman, an award-winning songwriter and pianist born in Shaker Heights; Rashad V. Chambers, the founder and president of Esquire Entertainment; Telly Leung, an actor, singer and songwriter; Trisha O’Brien, a contemporary jazz singer from Cleveland; Carl Topilow, founder and music director of the Cleveland Pops Orchestra; and Gina M. Vernaci, president and CEO of Playhouse Square.
The Menorah Park Foundation has already exceeded its fundraising goal for the event by raising more than $420,000, according to Rothschild.
The CJN is a media sponsor of the event.