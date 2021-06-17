The Pantry opened June 10 at Cuyahoga Community College’s metropolitan campus, thanks to a $1,020,000 gift from Char and Chuck Fowler. The Pantry exists to help provide eligible students with food assistance and other basic necessities.
“Tri-C students are the future of Northeast Ohio,” Char Fowler said in a news release. “In partnering with Tri-C, we can help students overcome one of the greatest barriers to their educational success. Cleveland is fortunate to have this caring, quality college in our midst, working to build an equitable Northeast Ohio.”
Tri-C President Alex Johnson said in the release, “Char and Chuck continue to set an example for how Northeast Ohio can grow to be an inclusive, thriving and prosperous place for all. We are grateful for their partnership and transformational investment in Tri-C students.”
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will stock the pantry with fresh and nonperishable food items funded in part by the gift. The donation also establishes the Fowler Family Student Success and Resource Fund, which will assist students struggling with short-term financial expenses such as housing costs and child care as well as fund The Pantry.
“Thanks to Char and Chuck’s vision, this is a holistic, nourishing environment that expands our capacity to help more students,” said Cuyahoga Community College Foundation president Megan O’Bryan in the release. “We are excited to open this important resource and critical system of support for students.”
The Pantry will provide eligible students with up to 15 pounds of food, toiletries and other basic necessities each week.
For more information, visit tri-c.edu/thepantry.