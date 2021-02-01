Lydia Yomtovian Frankel was named chair of the Israel Bonds Cleveland Women’s Division advisory council for the 2021-22 term. Frankel is a member of Cleveland Israel Bonds Women’s Division executive council and most recently was vice chair.
An installation ceremony will be held for Frankel and recognition of outgoing chair Debi Slater in a virtual event at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
For more information, call 216-454-0180 or email Cleveland@israelbonds.com.
Frankel completed her education in computer engineering and numerical analysis, then worked at NASA Ames and NASA Glenn Research Centers. She serves as a Midwest Council member of the Israeli American Council, serves on the boards of the Mandel Jewish Community Center and Gross Schechter Day School, is a member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland’s Overseas Connections, Israel Sister City and community relations committees, and an American Israel Public Affairs Committee PAC Washington Club member.
Frankel is married to Dr. Michael Frankel and they have three daughters.
The Israel Bonds Women’s Division was founded by Golda Meir in 1952.
Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds ranks among Israel’s most valued economic and strategic resources, with a record of proven success spanning 70 years. Praised for its dependability, the bonds organization has helped build every sector of Israel’s economy. In 2020, despite challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic, the Bonds organization secured historic U.S. sales of $1.5 billion.