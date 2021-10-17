Lifelong Clevelander Dr. Jonathan Frankel unveiled his new facial plastic surgery office to the community in Mayfield Heights Oct. 7.
The opening event featured food, free samples, raffles and a tour of the new office, where prospective and clients had the opportunity to meet Frankel and his four-person staff.
Frankel, who specializes in plastic surgery of the face and neck, has been in practice for a little over four years.
He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and received his doctor of medicine degree from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland. He underwent his five-year surgical residency in otolaryngology – head and neck surgery at the University Hospitals Case Medical Center in Cleveland’s University Circle district. He was then selected for a fellowship of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Cincinnati.
Frankel Facial Plastic Surgery is Frankel’s first solo plastic surgery office after he left Ponsky & Frankel Plastic Surgery in Beachwood, which he managed with Dr. Diana Ponsky.
“My practice has grown rapidly since I started practicing as a facial plastic surgeon,” said Frankel, a resident of Shaker Heights and a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. “... I just decided to launch my own practice so I could really build things and then tailor the practice to my personal vision, which is all centered around delivering patient focused care and the best facial plastic services in the city.”
He selected this location at 5885 Landerbrook Drive, Suite 150, due to its proximity to a majority of his clients, Frankel said. And for his clients who don’t call Cleveland’s east side home, the office is right off Interstate 271.
This new office space boasts an in-house surgical suite. The suite will allow Frankel to perform surgeries including rhinoplasties and facial rejuvenation surgeries – like facelifts, eyelid surgeries, skin resurfacing and fat grafting.
However, at the moment in his new office, Frankel is only able to perform upper blepharoplasties – or upper eyelid surgery, lip lifts, submental liposuction and a few different types of revision, said Erin Kezele, a registered nurse at Frankel’s office and a resident of Twinsburg.
Kezele said the office is working toward receiving special accreditation that would allow for Frankel to perform his lengthy surgical catalogue using twilight sedation, which would be administered by an anesthesiology team Frankel has closely worked with.
“This is just making sure that we’re compliant with all the laws, that we have every single policy in place and that we have all the proper equipment,” Kezele said. “We want the golden standard for our patients.”
Frankel’s surgeries don’t require any hospitalization, Kezele said. Once the surgery is complete, a patient is able to go home after about 45 minutes post-procedure and return for their post-operative check-up the next day.
On top of his offered surgeries, Frankel’s office also has an in-house aesthetician. Frankel can also perform injectables like fillers.
Frankel said the office was designed to provide access and comfort to his patient base of 500 to 600 people. From the flow of the office to a coffee bar to a private exit right off the surgical suite, patients will be able to receive surgeries in a relaxed atmosphere.
“In order to accommodate to the growth of my practice, I thought that my patients would be best served by a state of the art, new facility with lots of additional space, having all the convenience possible to really provide premier services and care to my patients,” Frankel said.