Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio offers free home accessibility assessments to income-qualified homeowners in Cuyahoga County.
Participants receive up to two hours of free home accessibility counseling and the assessment includes an initial screening telephone call, an in-home visit, a report of current home accessibility, and recommendations for products and home modifications tailored to the occupant’s needs, according to a news release.
Homeowners may be eligible to receive free home accessibility equipment and financial assistance in completing recommended home accessibility modifications, the release stated.
The home assessments are conducted by Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio. To qualify, homeowners must live in the county and meet income requirements; the current income limit for a two-person household is $72,960.
To learn more and request an assessment, interested homeowners can contact Mara Layne, outreach coordinator, at 216-231-7221 or anderson@mahohio.org.
Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio advances accessibility, independence and inclusion in homes and communities, according to the release.
For more information, visit maxhousing.org.
Publisher’s note: Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, is a member of the Maximum Accessible Housing of Ohio board of directors.