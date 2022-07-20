Ian Friedman of Friedman & Nemecek, LLC and Cleveland-Marshall College of Law adjunct professor will moderate the “Post-Dobbs: The Future of Reproductive Rights” symposium from 2 to 6 p.m. July 25 in person at the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association Conference Center at 1375 E. 9th St. in downtown Cleveland.
The free symposium will also be streamed on Zoom and Facebook. Information will be provided after registration, which is open to attorneys, medical professionals and the general public. Attorneys will receive four hours of continuing legal education credits for attending.
Attendees will hear about the liabilities that attorneys, health care providers, companies and firms could face as Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization becomes part of the legal system, as the decision overturned Roe v Wade and caused complexities for attorneys, physicians, hospitals, clinics and women all over Ohio. The symposium will address issues raised by the Supreme Court’s ruling and the immediate trigger law enacted by the Ohio state legislature.
The first half of the symposium will address legal issues related to medicine, procedures and effective legal representation. The second half will offer medical and service providers information about the new legalities surrounding reproductive rights. The symposium will focus on Ohio law and also consider the impact of laws governing surrounding states.
Speakers include: Dr. Catherine Romanos, Women’s Clinic of Columbus; Maggie Scotece, interim executive director, Women Have Options Ohio; Jordyn Close, executive fellow, Ohio Women’s Alliance and board chair, Women Have Options-Ohio; Madelyn J. Grant, criminal defense attorney, Friedman & Nemecek, LLC; Jen Driscoll, supervisor of major trial unit, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office; Diane Menashe, partner, director of litigation training and pro bono activities, Ice Miller legal counsel; Jessie Hill, professor of law, Case Western Reserve University School of Law; Sarah Inskeep, chief of staff and operations director, Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity; Collette Ngana, chair, board of directors of Preterm; Victoria Vance, chair, Tucker Ellis, LLP, Health Care Practice Group; Susan Scheutzow, health care attorney, Kohrman Jackson & Krantz; and Dr. David Burkons, physician and owner, Northeast Ohio Women’s Center, LLC and Toledo Women’s Center.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/Post-Dobbs-Ohio-Symposium.
For more information about this symposium, contact Kari Burns at 216-539-5970 or kburns@clemetrobar.org.