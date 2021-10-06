Free at-home rapid COVID-19 testing kits are now available at 11 Cuyahoga County Library branches through drive-thru only, as part of statewide library test roll out announced by the Ohio Department of Health on Sept. 7.
The branch locations include: Beachwood, Garfield Heights, Mayfield, Middleburg Heights, North Royalton, Olmsted Falls, Orange, Parma, Parma-Snow, South Euclid-Lyndhurst and Warrensville Heights.
Part of 246 library locations in the state, the library branches will the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test by Abbot on a first-come, first-serve basis. Kits are not available for in-person branch pick up. The library system recommends arriving at a drive-thru location at least 15 minutes before closing to ensure staff will be available to assist them.
The test is packaged with a telehealth session to oversee test administration and result reporting. Individuals who want to be tested will need to create an account using the NAVICA smartphone app or at mynavica.abbott. A person with a test should go to ohio.emed.com to start a testing session.
“Our mission is to be a community resource and providing these tests is a great fit,” Michelle Francis, executive director of the Ohio Library Council, said in the release. “Just about everyone knows where their local library is and it’s a trusted and welcoming place. Ohioans are accustomed to going to libraries for much more than books and we’re proud to make these available.”
To find available tests, visit bit.ly/2WHexrK. It is recommended to call ahead to confirm test availability.