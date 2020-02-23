MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center is preparing to host a free health clinic Feb. 29 and March 1, run entirely by volunteers.
The partnership among Jewish Family Service Association, Medworks and The MetroHealth System will offer community members services including medical exams, mammograms, vision exams, free glasses, skin cancer screenings, foot exams and complimentary fresh produce food bags, among other things.
“We decided to make it a multi-specialty type of clinic,” said Dr. David Rosenberg, who was the driving force behind the Clinic and who practices at University Hospitals in Beachwood.
The free clinic will also address population health issues like “smoking cessation, diabetic counseling and diabetic education and dietary consultation.”
Volunteers will help community members enroll in Medicaid, “so they can get into a health system and get continuity of care,” Rosenberg said.
“We’re going to have the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging there and they’re going to help older folks who need help with housing and other kinds of support.”
Rosenberg said the free clinic was partly inspired by one he saw in Havana, Cuba about eight or nine years ago while attending a Jewish Federation of Cleveland mission trip.
“After I got back from that trip, I said, ‘If they’re doing something like that in Havana, we gotta do something in Cleveland,’” Rosenberg recalled. At that point, he decided to join the board at Jewish Family Service Association, ultimately helping the organization start Alyson’s Place Medical Clinic (at JFSA).
“Along the way, we were always thinking, ‘Is there a need for a real free clinic besides what we started at Alyson’s Place?’” Rosenberg said.
He explained around that time, the organization conducted a population study which determined 18% of Cleveland’s Jewish population lived at or below the poverty level.
Rosenberg started dedicating more energy toward starting a free clinic about a year ago, contacting Chesed Center director and Gesher founder Rabbi Avrohom Adler, as well as Klein Family Charities director Moish Tohn, to see if either one knew if and where there was a need.
“We suspected, but no one knew for sure,” Rosenberg said.
He decided to put together a pilot, “a one time clinic or something to see if there’s a response and if there’s a good or positive response, then maybe we could consider something longterm.”
Rosenberg reached out to Medworks founder Zac Ponsky next, who put him in touch with the organization’s executive director.
“They said, ‘Yeah, let’s try and do something like a joint project together,’ because they do pop-ups,” Rosenberg recalled. “They’ve never really done one of their free clinics in affiliation with another organization, so my understanding is that this is the first time that they’ve embarked on this kind of activity.”
Noting The MetroHealth System’s Cleveland Heights Medical Center is “right in the area we want to concentrate on,” Rosenberg said he decided to contact MetroHealth President and CEO Dr. Akram Boutros.
“He graciously offered the facility and any help that Metro could provide,” Rosenberg said.
JFSA of Cleveland President and CEO Susan Bichsel said her organization has been working with Rosenberg on the free clinic for about six months. Their on-site Alyson’s Place Medical Clinic also partners with MetroHealth.
“We believe there’s an unmet health care need in the community and we’ve not been certain how to gauge how big the need is or how to define it or what the population is,” Bichsel said. “So those are the things we want to try to understand a little bit better: who are those groups of people and what kinds of programs or healthcare interventions do we need to put in place to try to get to those folks, because we think that there’s probably some urgent needs out there.”
Bichsel explained the organization has been using “a ground level approach” to spread news of the upcoming free clinic.
“Everything that you can think of, I mean, we’ve got people reaching out to public schools, like counselor folks who know people in need, we’ve got the day school folks, we’ve got email lists dispersing flyers as much as we can,” Bichsel said.
JFSA has notified synagogues, rabbis and churches as well as subsidized housing building managers, she said.
“We’re expecting the Jewish community probably more on Sunday, the religious community in particular,” Bichsel said. But since Medworks is “such a huge production, (the organization) wanted to make sure that they ran it for two days because it takes so much effort to pull off such a large scale clinic that they want to make sure everybody in the surrounding area has a chance to come.”
Walk-ins to the clinic are welcome, however appointments are required for mammograms and vision exams. Attendees of the clinic will receive a free $10 Dave’s Market gift card.
The Cleveland Jewish News is the media sponsor of the event.