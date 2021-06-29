In light of the 150th anniversary of the Ku Klux Klan Act, also known as the Civil Rights Act of 1871, WKYC news reporter Leon Bibb said to understand present acts of racism, xenophobia and antisemitism, one has to look to the United States’ history with hate.
But, he said at the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage’s “The State of Hate” event marking the milestone anniversary of the act via Zoom June 27, we don’t have to look very far back in American history to explore that topic.
“The state of hate is an ongoing crisis,” Bibb said. “I sit before you as the first Black prime time news anchor in the state of Ohio. I have witnessed discrimination firsthand, but I have also seen the good that can come from breaking down barriers and building bridges of understanding between people of all ages, faiths, cultures and backgrounds. It takes all of us to build a better world and raise our voices together so we can be heard.”
Noting that even though it’s been 150 years since the Civil Rights Act of 1871 was named into law, violent acts of racism, antisemitism and xenophobia continue to fill the news, Bibb said that begs the question – has the country changed in 150 years?
According to Avery Friedman, a local civil rights attorney and CNN commentator, that is a complex question with the answer being in some ways, yes, and others, not so much. Recalling a 1999 American Knights of the KKK visit to downtown Cleveland to protest a major Black expo, Friedman said he knew “there was going to be trouble.”
“I was hired by the Cleveland police in a highly visible battle – cops vs the Klan,” he said, detailing a television interview he facilitated with a grand dragon and his lieutenants where one was holding a shotgun on live TV. “They claimed they were coming for a peaceful protest, but I spotted a shotgun. ... There has always been hate groups ready to intimidate Americans and much worse.”
In this case, Friedman said when groups like the KKK get involved, they’re seeking to “pick on people, no matter how innocent they are.” Explaining that domestic terrorism has “sadly” been a big part of American history, he detailed another case he worked on - one that took 28 years of his life. The precedent-setting case, America v. the City of Parma, filed in 1980, involved a complaint filed by the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice alleging that the city of Parma engaged in racial discrimination in housing, violating The Fair Housing Act.
“It involved a proposed high rise of the elderly, and the problem was that federal policy required the building be marketed to the group least likely to apply, and you know what that meant,” Friedman said. “Once Parma officials figured that out, the president of the city council told the media that, and I quote, ‘We don’t want Negroes in Parma.’ For me, after nearly 3,000 federal cases over four decades, it was rare for politicians to say things like that out loud.”
After discussing how the Ku Klux Klan Act came to be, Friedman noted that whenever someone asks, “What do these people want,” it’s never a positive thing.
“It’s a very ugly thing, and it happens more than you can imagine,” he said.
The event also included a question-and-answer session with Bibb and Friedman, where the two explored their keynotes further. Marcia Fudge, the 18th U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, discussed the HUD’s commitment to battling racism and hate in the current presidential administration and beyond.
“We know people of color still face discrimination in our housing market when trying to rent homes, to secure mortgages, and to move into neighborhoods with greater opportunities,” she said. “That is why as secretary, I will make enforcing our nation’s fair housing laws a top priority. I know everyone joining this conversation shares the president’s commitment to forging a more inclusive and more just America.”
