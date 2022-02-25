Heidi B. Goldstein Friedman, partner at Thompson Hine in Cleveland, and Jeffrey J. Wild, firm administrative partner and chief strategy officer at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff in Cleveland, were named the recipients of the 2022 ORT America – Ohio Region Jurisprudence Award.
The Jurisprudence Award, presented annually to individuals who have made significant and lasting contributions to the legal profession, will be presented to the two honorees at 5 p.m. June 23, at The Union Club at 1211 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland.
“This year’s awards recognize attorneys Heidi B. Goldstein Friedman and Jeffrey J. Wild for their legal skills, leadership abilities and for their longstanding commitment to the community,” Michael Perlmuter, ORT America, Ohio Region president, said in a news release “They have risen to the heights of professional excellence while serving their community and their profession. Through their work, both Jeff and Heidi have fostered professional and community engagement and established themselves as role models for their peers.”
The ORT America Jurisprudence Award recognizes individuals whose professional and personal lives have substantially improved the quality of life for their fellow citizens, created role models for others to emulate and established new directions for their profession and their community,” the release said.
The award was established in Ohio in 1996 and has since honored many attorneys and jurists.
Friedman is a partner in Thompson Hine’s environmental and product liability litigation practice groups and co-chair of the firm’s environmental, social and governance collaborative. She serves as national environmental counsel for large corporations and often provides legal support using alternative fee arrangements and value-based pricing.
She holds board and committee positions in professional organizations and has been committed to removing obstacles and creating opportunities for other women professionals, and has repeatedly been recognized in publications for her work, the release stated.
In the Northeast Ohio community, she formerly served as a board member of Bellefaire Jewish Children’s Bureau, Bellflower Center for Prevention of Child Abuse and Cleveland Hearing and Speech Center. Friedman has also actively supported the efforts of and helped raise funds for organizations including College Now Greater Cleveland, The Refugee Response, Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Cleveland Works and YWCA Greater Cleveland, the release said.
Wild is Benesch’s firm administrative partner, chief strategy officer, chair of Benesch’s real estate and environmental practice group and a member of the firm’s executive committee. His practice is focused on commercial real estate matters and has extensive experience in structuring, drafting and negotiating all types of complex development, redevelopment and financing documents.
Wild has been named best lawyer in real estate Law by The Best Lawyers in America, an Ohio Super Lawyer, Leading Lawyer in Real Estate Law in Chambers USA and BTI Client Service All-Star.
He is a past chair of the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland’s annual Campaign for Jewish Needs and serves on the board of community organizations, including as trustee of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the Jewish Federations of North America and the Jewish Community Federation of Cleveland, the release said.
Jill G. Okun, Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP in Cleveland, and Kenneth B. Liffman, McCarthy Lebit Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA in Cleveland, are the co-chairs for event.
Steering committee members are: Kevin S. Adelstein, Gary Desberg, Robert U. Fein, Adam Glassman, Todd Gurney, Suellen Kadis, Greg Marcus, Michael Perlmuter, Shawna Rosner, Niki Shaefer and William E. Schonberg.
Publisher’s note: Kevin S. Adelstein is publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company. Greg Marcus is a member of the CJN Board of Directors. Kenneth Liffman is a member of the CJPC Board of Directors.