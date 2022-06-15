The 2022 ORT Jurisprudence Awards at The Union Club in Cleveland June 23 will honor Heidi Friedman and Jeffrey Wild with ORT’s highest national award for their impact on the legal profession and community.
The event will include a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and drinks as members of the law community and ORT supporters have an opportunity to socialize. Then attendees will move into another room for the presentation as colleagues introduce the two honorees, and ending the night with a dessert reception.
“It’s just a celebration by the legal community of two worthy candidates,” Kenneth Liffman, president of McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA in Cleveland, told the Cleveland Jewish News June 14.
Liffman, along with Jill Okun, partner at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP, are co-chairs of the event. He started the jurisprudence award event 25 years ago and was honored with the award in 2012. He is a resident of Orange and a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.
The ORT Jurisprudence Award recipients are chosen by a nominating committee that thoroughly reviews numerous lawyers in the community that meet the criteria of not only making a difference in the legal profession, but also in their communities.
The last two years the event took place virtually, so this year will be the first time the event is fully in person since 2019.
“Because of COVID, we haven’t had this event in a while,” Liffman said. “So I hope we have a good turnout. Union Club does a good job, (and) we try to make it really nice.”
Friedman, a member of The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, is a partner at Thompson Hine LLP in Cleveland, where she practices environmental law and co-chairs the environmental, social and governance collaborative. She lives in Shaker Heights with her husband, Will, who is the CEO of the Port of Cleveland, and their four children.
“I am completely humbled and honored,” Friedman told the CJN June 10. “I think that it really is an award that I share with my team at my office and all of the individuals that have mentored and supported me over the years. It really just is hopefully a recognition of the contribution I’ve tried to make both in law, but within the community as well.”
Wild, a member of Green Road Synagogue in Beachwood, is the firm administrative partner and chief strategy officer at Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP in Cleveland in the commercial real estate practice. He serves on the board of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, Mandel Foundation and Jewish Federations of North America.
Wild and his wife, Danielle, live in Beachwood with their three sons.
“It’s an incredible honor, not just because ORT is an incredible organization, but also because two of my partners and mentors, George Aronoff and Ira Kaplan, previously received this honor,” Wild told the CJN June 14. “So to be recognized by such an impressive organization and to walk in the footsteps of those two tremendous lawyers is very meaningful to me.”
Publisher’s note: Ken Liffman is a member of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation Board of Directors.