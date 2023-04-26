Friends of Horseshoe Lake has issued demand letters to the cities of Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights based on their failure to follow the terms of the lease agreement for the lake and make necessary repairs to restore the dam and the lake, according to an April 20 news release.
Friends of Horseshoe Lake previously made multiple attempts to work with the cities and Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to come to an amicable resolution. Now, Friends of Horseshoe Lake is working with the law firm Mansour Gavin in Cleveland in their fight to keep NEORSD from “destroying the dam and lake,” the release stated.
“Horseshoe Lake is leased to Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights by the City of Cleveland, and NEORSD’s plan to destroy the Lake is in direct violation of several of the stipulations within that lease, including an agreement to not disturb any existing conditions, which would include the dam and Lake, dredge and clean the lakes, and to be responsible for any improvements necessary to maintaining the park,” Anthony Coyne, an attorney that specializes in land use issues, said in the release.
“Two years ago, NEORSD concluded – with little community input – that the Horseshoe Lake dam could not be replaced and that the only solution was to destroy the dam and convert the Lake to a floodplain. We have worked with engineering experts TRC to develop a Horseshoe Lake Restoration Plan that safely manages stormwater, addresses environmental issues, and costs the same, all while saving the historic dam and Lake,” Coyne said. “NEORSD and the Cities have ignored our continued request to consider the FOHSL plan, leaving us no choice but to issue the demand letters on behalf of taxpayers in the Heights.”
The letters demand the two cities to cease any and all activities being performed to remove Horseshoe Lake or its dam, and to take immediate steps to enforce the terms of the lease and take the requisite actions to restore and repair the dam and the lake, the release stated. According to the letter, the cities have been asked to respond within 10 days.
“We hope that the demand letter will open the door for FOHSL, the Cities, and NEORSD to work together on finding a mutually agreeable plan to save this treasured asset while addressing environmental concerns,” Coyne said in the release. “But we are also prepared to take the next steps in our legal plan if need be.”