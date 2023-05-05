Several Holocaust education and Remembrance Day events will be held May 7 at the Maltz Museum at 2929 Richmond Road in Beachwood.
Presented through the Friends of the Maltz Museum, programming will be from noon to 5 p.m., and includes a $5 admission cost to tour on-site galleries and participate in programs throughout the day. Entry is free for museum members.
At 1, there will be a screening of “Lost Town,” followed by a Fern Levy lecture and a discussion at 2:30. At 4, there will be a “The Emerald Matchbook” book talk.
Registration is required for each program and space is limited. To register, call 216-593-0575.