Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s FC Band performed in Los Angeles for the Friendship Circle International Surf City Marathon Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 as the weekend raised awareness, funds and spread the mission of inclusion of people with disabilities, according to a news release.
Alan Vaytsman, Josh Schoenbrun and Yosef Peysin performed for 200 runners Feb. 3 during the opening registration session. The band was the featured performer at the pre-race banquet Feb. 4 and debuted its new song “Get Lit” along with “The Friendship Circle Anthem,” classic Jewish songs and “You’ve got a Friend in Me.”
“The reception was incredible, the feeling of electricity to have an entire room stand and give a standing ovation gave the boys so much energy,” Peysin said in the release.
Along with performing, Vaytsman and Schoenbrun trained for two months and successfully completed the 5K run.
Formed in 2021, FC Band performs pop-rock influenced original tracks and covers of contemporary songs that focus on empowerment of people with disabilities and the potential of unconditional friendship, the release stated. Led by Peysin, the Teen Volunter Director, current band members include Vaytsman on piano and vocals; Schoenbrun on percussion and drums; Peysin on acoustic guitar and vocals; Kevin Teplitzki on bass; and Alex Waldbaum on vocals.
The band has performed at Friendship Circle’s Walk4Friends, Hanukkah Party and Friend-A-Thon, and have been invited to perform in Akron and outside of Cleveland, including a Jan. 8 performance in Charlotte to celebrate the opening of a new Friendship Circle.