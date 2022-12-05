Music can often serve as a universal language, bringing people together and connecting them with a simple beat. It can also have additional therapeutic and skill-building benefits for musicians.
This is what Rabbi Yosef Peysin, director of youth engagement at Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, and Kevin Teplitzky, owner of the Cleveland Music Therapy Company, had in mind as they formed the Friendship Circle Band.
Peysin’s band, the Rogers Park Band, was scheduled to play a show in Cleveland for Purim last year when he asked “several of the musically-talented participants at Friendship Circle” to be a part of it, he told the Cleveland Jewish News.
Unfortunately, the concert fell through, but after parents expressed how excited they and their children were to be a part of the performance, the idea came to form a band.
“That sparked the idea of ‘Why don’t we create a band and an opportunity for our participants at Friendship Circle to get the opportunity to show their musical ability and use that as a connection point with others in our community as well as those who will connect to their music,’” said Peysin, a resident of University Heights and member of Waxman Chabad in Beachwood.
He approached Teplitzky with the idea, and with his experience working with Friendship Circle as a music therapist and putting similar bands together, he was all in.
Since then, the band has written an anthem and recorded a music video for Friendship Circle, as well as performed at the Akron Jewish Family Festival, Friendship Circle’s MyWalk4Friends and at R.H. Myers Apartments in Beachwood through the BetterTogether program. The band has also gained some interest for possible performances outside the area and is looking to release its next song this winter.
Teplitzky told the CJN that its a wonderful music-making and therapeutic experience for the teens to have ownership over the band, lead rehearsals, make and stick to plans, and have all the executive-functioning skills that come with being in a band.
“So a great therapeutic, educational, social experience for everyone involved in this band,” said Teplitzky, a Solon resident. “In addition to all the wonderful musical opportunities, just the therapeutic value of the music therapy itself has really been a great start.”
While the band members can vary depending on availability and location, two of the core members have been 18-year-olds Alan Vaytsman on the keyboard and Josh Schoenbrun on the drums.
Alan Vaytsman has been involved with Friendship Circle since he was five and playing music for even longer than that, “So, it was kind of a natural fit for him and another opportunity to play,” his mother, Inna Vaytsman, told the CJN.
She said he transforms into a different world when he performs and there is nothing better than seeing his joy in playing in front of others. The Vaytsman are members of The Temple-Tifereth Israel and live in Moreland Hills.
Sharing his love of music, Alan Vaytsman encouraged Josh Schoenbrun to join the high school marching band last year and soon after became involved with Friendship Circle where he joined in on the music and the production, immediately falling in love with it, his mother Keri Schoenbrun told the CJN.
“Just to see him up there as one part of this greater creation and the smile and the enthusiasm is just very rewarding,” said Keri Schoenbrun, a resident of Orange and a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “... Because he was not an experienced musician to start, because of that, he actually has chosen to now start taking lessons and has made a commitment to actually not just being up there for enjoyment or performance sake but really trying to dig in and learn the instrument. So that’s another area of really nice growth.”
Publisher’s note: Kevin Teplitzky is the son of Ron Teplitzky, who is Board Chair of the Cleveland Jewish News Foundation.