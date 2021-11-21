Coinciding with Chanukah and a plan to expand its reach and services in coming years, Friendship Circle of Cleveland is hoping to raise $80,000 by the end of the holiday, which will be matched dollar for dollar by a family foundation.
The Spark Support Campaign spans from Nov. 28 to Dec. 6, with a virtual phone-a-thon Dec. 5.
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland based in Pepper Pike, said challenges children faced during the pandemic were much the same as adults.
“Social interaction is not a luxury,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News. “It’s a basic quality of life. We all learned that over COVID. And a child with special needs has in many ways a greater difficulty dealing with the aftermath or the continuation of COVID and the social isolation that it brings.”
Based on a foundation of personal interaction, during the pandemic Friendship Circle pivoted its programming. It went from indoor visits between teen volunteers and children to outdoor visits, known as porch pals. It offered virtual programming rather in person, with tailgate events rather than indoor events.
Now back to in-person programming with virtual options still available, Marozov said children are returning to the Pepper Pike building and to other activities.
“It’s been a year where we haven’t been able to have the in-person fundraisers as they were in the past,” Marozov said. “So the need is great to be able to complete the budget, and secure the funding to continue. However, what’s special about this year is that we are actually doubling our efforts to expand Friendship Circle to reach more children than ever, to reach more teenagers to do this important work. … And this plan that we have called the Friendship 360 Plan is going to over the next couple of years expand programming to a whole new level.”
Marozov said the strategic plan Friendship 360 was adopted in January 2021 with the intention of broadening the reach of Friendship Circle.
Prior to COVID-19, 220 children of all abilities were paired with 250 teen volunteers, Marozov said. The Friendship 360 plan aims to reach 360 children of all abilities and to have 500 teen volunteers.
Staffing at Friendship Circle stands at 13, with six full-time and seven part-time employees, Marozov said.
He said more than 1,800 donors who have given in the past three years have not yet donated in 2021.
“That’s a huge number that we have to reach out to during this campaign,” Marozov said. “Please, open your hearts and maintain your support. Because it’s important now more than ever.”