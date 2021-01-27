Temperatures were in the 20s and skies were gray, but there was music and dancing happening at the Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s Jan. 24 tailgate event in the organization’s Pepper Pike parking lot.
The celebration marked the 70th anniversary of Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson’s leadership of the Chabad Lubavitch movement.
A brief documentary about Schneerson was screened on the side of a truck to commemorate his leadership, followed by AY Nakdimen performing traditional liturgical songs with a band, CLE Zemer. The group’s selections included an uptempo mashup of “Heveinu Shalom Aleichem” and “Oseh Shalom Bimromav,” both expressing themes of peace.
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive co-director of Friendship Circle, danced on stage and in the parking lot after four boys recited the blessings for fruit, grain, nuts and beverages as attendees watched from their cars. About 70 cars filled with families attended the event called “FC Rocking 70 Minutes.”
The gathering was part of a monthly series of events that has taken place since October to allow people to come together safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friendship Circle pairs high school students with children and teens to provide those who have special needs with a full range of social and recreational experiences. It also provides support and respite to parents and enriches, inspires and motivates high school students through sharing of themselves with others, according to Friendship Circle’s website.
Marozov encouraged people to dance in their seats.
“On the way here, it was snowing, and as you noticed it’s not snowing anymore,” Nakdimen told the group. “The warmth of Friendship Circle has caused the snow to melt. Am I right, Rabbi Marozov? Honk if I’m right.”
Nakdimen read a poem he said he wrote on his way to the event.
“We’ve performed at home and on the run,” he said. “We’ve performed in the rain and in the sun. We’ve performed on dry land and sometimes with cold bitter hands, but never before now have we performed in the snow.”
Volunteers handed families bags filled with seedlings to commemorate Tu b’Shevat, the traditional new year of trees, when environmental themes are often paired. In addition, the bag contained a bag of cinnamon apple chips, a brownie, a box of juice, a tzedakah box in the shape of a globe, a tiny musical shaker and a miniature recorder.
Kim Sirkin, director of marketing and communications for Friendship Circle, said each part of the celebration coincided with the seven points Schneerson “inspired throughout his leadership” – Torah study, prayer, gratefulness, charity, spiritual growth, unity and fusing all the aspects with joy and music.
“The rebbe,” Marozov said, “translated Judaism into a relatable experience for every single Jew around the world and beyond to make the world realize that it’s all godly and all good, and our job is to work and unveil this or look beneath the veil and uncover its essence, its soul, which is purely G-d.”
He made the connection between Schneerson’s message and the work of Friendship Circle.
“Friendship Circle … is an inspiration of the rebbe’s teachings,” he said. “The way we realize our soul is by creating our connection at the surface level, thereby recognizing the commonality we have on the inside.”