Friendship Circle in Pepper Pike is celebrating 20 years of connecting teen volunteers with children that have developmental disabilities and says it is is looking forward to expanding the age demographic of the people it serves.
“We’ve accomplished so much in 20 years for the children, families and teens who volunteer,” Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive director of Friendship Circle, told the Cleveland Jewish News. “All that we did was through the support of our most amazing Cleveland community.”
He noted that the services the Cleveland Jewish community provides are “amazing.”
“The values and teachings of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, of blessed memory, were the inspiration that founded Friendship Circle,” he said.
In the late 1970s, before it was common for people who have disabilities to be integrated into the community, the Rebbe developed a vision for working with people who have special needs, Marozov said, and his vision had a strong emphasis on connection.
“Back then, the Rebbe preferred to call these individuals ‘trainees’ or ‘special,’ decades before society integrated those terms as the norm,” he said. “His relentless call to include every Jew to feel part of the community has been our guiding light.”
Friendship Circle symbolizes the idea of equality because every part of a circle is of equal distance to the center, so people should strive to see every member of their community as such, Marozov said.
To mark its 20th anniversary, Friendship Circle has developed a new initiative called Friendship for Life.
“What that is, is to enhance everything that we’re doing by investing in our current location in Pepper Pike, to transform it and upgrade it into a friendship wonderland for children of all varying abilities so that they can all benefit to the maximum from the social opportunities that we provide,” Marozov said.
Additionally, Friendship Circle will be adding a new facility in South Euclid that will cater to those who have phased out of central programming due to age, he said.
“There will be programs there for individuals to feel connected to the community, to gain and to benefit from social activities and all the different elements that involve social and community connections,” Marozov said.
The current location connects teen volunteers with children, he said.
“That model works best when the children are younger,” he said. “Once they leave high school and they mature into adulthood, that formula does not work anymore.”
Adults need friends, too, as they are major elements in the quality of life, he said.
“We didn’t have an adequate answer for that until now but, now as we’re celebrating 20 years, and we realized that this need is huge and it’s only growing, we’ve taken on this initiative and we feel that this Friendship for Life – we know, we feel – that we have to make it happen,” he said.
There is an “amazing” community of supporters who understand the importance of inclusion and will be a “shining example” for others to follow, he said.
The new facility will be a joint partnership with the Cleveland Kosher Food Pantry, which has outgrown its current South Euclid facility, he said.
“We’ll be leveraging both needs together to create more value for those that we serve and for our community,” Marozov said. “So, for the adults with special needs, they’ll have social activities; they’ll have community engagement, as people will come in to volunteer for the food pantry.”
There will also be job training opportunities through a kosher cafe within the facility that will employ individuals who have disabilities, he said.
Looking forward, he said he hopes the organization continues to grow and serve the community. He mentioned that the teens who volunteer at Friendship Circle also benefit significantly because they learn the value of giving.
“They talk about how it has made a lasting impact in their lives, in relating to people that are different than them, (and) having patience and nurturing relationships,” Marozov said. “We look forward to continue to grow the group of youth who will gain tremendous life lessons and be leaders in their own special way, based on what they’ve learned and the gained experiences they had at Friendship Circle.”