Rain didn’t deter about 700 Friendship Circle of Cleveland supporters from attending the 13th annual MyWalk4Friends on Sept. 4 at its Pepper Pike campus.
With opening remarks from assistant development director Rabbi Eli Shomer, supporters had already surpassed the organization’s initial $360,000 goal before the walk started. During the opening remarks, a second goal was announced – $396,000 – which was also surpassed. At its conclusion, the annual fundraiser netted $402,730 from over 1,400 donors, according to its website on Sept. 6. As the number could increase over the next week as last minute donations are finalized, the money raised will directly support programming for children and teenagers through programs that engage them together, including trips, supplies and special activities.
“We have truly soared this year and we couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you,” Shomer said, addressing the crowd. “Thank you for always supporting friendship.”
Noting that the gloomy weather was actually “beautiful” to him because of the community’s support, Executive Director Rabbi Yossi Marozov discussed the importance of fostering friendship, especially following the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown periods.
“We understand now, more than ever, how important it is for all of us to be together,” Marozov said at the event. “We feed off each other’s energy, we feed off each other’s presence. And that is what it is all about. ... I have never been more happy to walk in the rain - because when you’re with friends, everything is good.”
Teen volunteer Remy Perry shared her experiences supporting Friendship Circle and its clients. When she joined, she said there was initial apprehension because she didn’t know anyone. But that apprehension didn’t last long, Remy said, adding she now has a strong friendship with her Friendship Circle buddy, Zeke.
“I’ve realized in my time here that it was never a room full of strangers, but a room full of potential friends that are ready to love you as you are,” Remy said. “I found my place at Friendship Circle.”
1 of 20
Rabbi Eli Shomer, assistant development director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, serves as emcee of the organization’s 13th annual fundraiser, MyWalk4Friends on Sept. 4 in Pepper Pike.
The Friendship Circle Band, led by director of youth engagement Rabbi Yosef Peysin, entertains attendees after the walk. The band is made up of Friendship Circle teen participants, including Alan Vaytsman on the keyboard and Josh Schoenbrun on the drums.
PHOTOS: Friendship Circle of Cleveland's 13th annual MyWalk4Friends
1 of 20
Rabbi Eli Shomer, assistant development director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, serves as emcee of the organization’s 13th annual fundraiser, MyWalk4Friends on Sept. 4 in Pepper Pike.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Sloane Heller
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Elby Koch, from left, with his mom, Jennifer Koch, and Alison Banks
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Max Vernon and Jennifer Carr
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Penni and Steve Weinberg
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Morgan Hillman, Devin Hillman and Camryn Cohn
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Teen volunteer Sam Deminico, right, with Chaya
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s executive director, addresses attendees.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Teen volunteer Remy Perry details her experiences at Friendship Circle while Rabbi Eli Shomer, assistant development director, looks on.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Phil Robinson, state representative for House District 19, shares some thoughts with Friendship Circle supporters.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Executive director Rabbi Yossi Marozov blows the shofar signaling the start of the walk.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Teen volunteer Sol Rivera, right, cuts the ribbon to start the walk with the help of Steven Smylie, left, and his wife, Shari, center.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Geraldo Rivera
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Walkers depart from Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s Pepper Pike campus during its 13th annual fundraiser, MyWalk4Friends, on Sept. 4.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Walkers are escorted around the block on the event course.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Participants cross the finish line.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Rabbi Mendel Jacobs, with wife, Devora Jacobs, and daughters Mussia and Rivka
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
A Friendship Circle canine supporter, Yuma
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
The Friendship Circle Band, led by director of youth engagement Rabbi Yosef Peysin, entertains attendees after the walk. The band is made up of Friendship Circle teen participants, including Alan Vaytsman on the keyboard and Josh Schoenbrun on the drums.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Volunteer Shoshana Socher shows attendees how to make donations on their phone with Rabbi Eli Shomer, assistant development director.
CJN Photo / Becky Raspe
Attendees also enjoyed a zipline, balloon artists, inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses, and musical stylings by the Friendship Circle Band. Led by director of youth engagement Rabbi Yosef Peysin, the band features Friendship Circle teen participants like Alan Vaytsman on the keyboard and Josh Schoenbrun on the drums. Phil Robinson, state representative for House District 19, also addressed the crowd.
Friendship Circle of Cleveland at 27900 Gates Mills Blvd. in Pepper Pike works to spark friendship, connection and support for children of all abilities, their families and Jewish teens.
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor of the walk.