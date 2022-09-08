DSC05862.JPG

Walkers depart from Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s Pepper Pike campus during its 13th annual fundraiser, MyWalk4Friends, on Sept. 4.

 CJN Photo / Becky Raspe

Rain didn’t deter about 700 Friendship Circle of Cleveland supporters from attending the 13th annual MyWalk4Friends on Sept. 4 at its Pepper Pike campus.

With opening remarks from assistant development director Rabbi Eli Shomer, supporters had already surpassed the organization’s initial $360,000 goal before the walk started. During the opening remarks, a second goal was announced – $396,000 – which was also surpassed. At its conclusion, the annual fundraiser netted $402,730 from over 1,400 donors, according to its website on Sept. 6. As the number could increase over the next week as last minute donations are finalized, the money raised will directly support programming for children and teenagers through programs that engage them together, including trips, supplies and special activities.

“We have truly soared this year and we couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you,” Shomer said, addressing the crowd. “Thank you for always supporting friendship.”

DSC05870.JPG

Walkers are escorted around the block on the event course.

Noting that the gloomy weather was actually “beautiful” to him because of the community’s support, Executive Director Rabbi Yossi Marozov discussed the importance of fostering friendship, especially following the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown periods.

“We understand now, more than ever, how important it is for all of us to be together,” Marozov said at the event. “We feed off each other’s energy, we feed off each other’s presence. And that is what it is all about. ... I have never been more happy to walk in the rain - because when you’re with friends, everything is good.”

DSC05874.JPG

Participants cross the finish line.

Teen volunteer Remy Perry shared her experiences supporting Friendship Circle and its clients. When she joined, she said there was initial apprehension because she didn’t know anyone. But that apprehension didn’t last long, Remy said, adding she now has a strong friendship with her Friendship Circle buddy, Zeke.

“I’ve realized in my time here that it was never a room full of strangers, but a room full of potential friends that are ready to love you as you are,” Remy said. “I found my place at Friendship Circle.”

PHOTOS: Friendship Circle of Cleveland's 13th annual MyWalk4Friends

1 of 20

Attendees also enjoyed a zipline, balloon artists, inflatable bounce houses and obstacle courses, and musical stylings by the Friendship Circle Band. Led by director of youth engagement Rabbi Yosef Peysin, the band features Friendship Circle teen participants like Alan Vaytsman on the keyboard and Josh Schoenbrun on the drums. Phil Robinson, state representative for House District 19, also addressed the crowd.

Friendship Circle of Cleveland at 27900 Gates Mills Blvd. in Pepper Pike works to spark friendship, connection and support for children of all abilities, their families and Jewish teens.

The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor of the walk.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you