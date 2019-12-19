Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike started the decade by moving into a building. Since then, the nonprofit organization has quadrupled its growth.
“I still remember that as if it happened today,” said Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive co-director who in 2003 founded Friendship Circle of Cleveland with his wife, Estie Marozov, who is co-director. He recalls opening the Cleveland Jewish News on a Shabbat morning in 2011 and coming across an article that informed him Congregation Bethaynu was closing.
“They had a beautiful building in Pepper Pike that was going to be for sale,” Marozov recalled. “I turned to my wife, I said, ‘Friendship Circle has a new home.’”
Noting the word “Bethaynu” means “our home” in Hebrew, Marozov explained that while they didn’t yet have the money, budget or board approval, they “were already in negotiations Sunday morning.”
“I remember pushing the cart with my baby in Costco and starting to negotiate with some of their board members,” Marozov said. “That’s how (firmly) we understood this is what was necessary for Friendship Circle.”
From there, the organization, which was previously located in South Euclid, started to grow.
“The visibility in the community helped us,” Marozov said. “With this new location, more families started knocking on our doors. This gave us the opportunity to reach out to more teenagers geographically because of where we’re situated now.”
Friendship Circle aims to create friendship in the lives of individuals with special needs while providing teenagers an opportunity to become contributing members of the community.
By reaching more families, Marozov said they were able to increase the number of Friendship Circle programs.
“Basically, everything started to grow, grow, grow and now coming to the end of the decade, we look back and we see that our budget quadrupled,” Marozov said. “Our programs are in a completely new place from where (they were) at the beginning of the decade.”
In 2012, Friendship Circle started its Chai Five After-School Club designed to give teenagers an opportunity to hang out with their friends after school while providing homework help.
“Adult professionals in the community can support the kids with their after school homework to alleviate some of the pressure on the daily grind for families,” Marozov said, noting the organization hires buses to take students from school to Friendship Circle’s Pepper Pike location.
In 2014, the organization launched FC-Connect, a mobile application that allows teenage volunteers to keep track of their “community points.”
Those community points accumulate, Marozov explained, “If they reach 40 hours a year of working at Friendship Circle, doing Friendship Circle activities, they earn the Weinberg Volunteer Award.”
“So you have somewhat of a soft incentive and an easy way to document your work,” Marozov said. “That way Friendship Circle can keep track of all the volunteer hours and ensure that there’s consistency and accountability.”
In 2017, Friendship Circle began offering sign language classes to its teen volunteers.
Noting the organization works with several Deaf children, Marozov said this particular program was self-initiated by Friendship Circle volunteers.
“They said, ‘We’re working with these children, we want to learn sign language. We want to better communicate with our friends.’ I’m going to cry now,” Marozov said, his voice breaking. “We think of teenagers today as being in their own bubble – selfish, self-absorbed, tech addicted, but when you step into Friendship Circle, you really see an amazing future.”
In 2018, the nonprofit unveiled a multi-sensory experience room in its Pepper Pike location.
Describing it as the most fun room at Friendship Circle, Marozov said it has become so popular it is now used as an incentive for the special needs children to “participate in some of the more difficult social activities.”
“They’re incentivized with the technology friendly activities,” he added.
In 2019, Friendship Circle began developing its first strategic plan.
To close the decade, the organization hired a team at Marcum LLP – formerly Skoda Minotti – through the Cleveland Foundation. Marcum is in the process of making a plan to increase Friendship Circle’s growth, enabling the organization to better serve the special needs community in the next three to five years.
Friendship Circle’s Chai Five Double the Fun(ds) Campaign will finance the implementation of Marcum’s strategic plan for the organization.
“Every dollar that’s donated during December will be doubled, meaning it’ll be matched dollar for dollar by a group of five generous matchers – five generous supporters – each one putting in $18,000 for a pool of $90,000,” Marozov said. “Every donation up to $90,000 will be matched so that the campaign can raise a total of $180,000.”
Marozov believes the last ten years will go down in history as the decade that marked the rise of social media, “where mobile technology became integrated in our lives.”
“Simultaneously with that, Friendship Circle was working on a track of more social depth and ensuring that nobody is left out from having friends, from having the social support that they need,” Marozov said. “I believe that Friendship Circle, in many ways, is the antidote to the superficial nature of how our social behaviors are evolving.”