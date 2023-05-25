Friendship Circle of Cleveland held its annual gala May 23, honoring Lindsay and James Sulzer, Barbara and Ira Taub, and their families at Beachwood High School’s auditorium.
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive director of the Friendship Circle in Pepper Pike, presented the award to the Sulzers, “for their fortitude, inspiration and kindness,” he told the capacity crowd of more than 500 people.
A video was played, featuring volunteers who announced their involvement with Friendship Circle, ranging from 19 years of service on down to one year as volunteers or supporters. The video then transitioned to demonstrate the daily life of the Sulzer family and how they became involved with Friendship Circle, which happened after their daughter, Liviana, was struck in the head by a tree limb which caused debilitating health issues.
The Sulzers were recognized for their dedication and positivity toward Friendship Circle, as demonstrated in the video celebrating their daughter’s inspiring strides since her injuries. The Sulzers told attendees that weekly visits from Teen Friend-Makers as part of the Friends @ Home program and community holiday events brought Liviana much joy and encouraged her to be more engaged.
Lindsay Sulzer addressed the difficulties of raising a child with disabilities, and how that child may miss out on social milestones of childhood such as sleepovers, play dates, riding bikes with friends, and talking about crushes.
“These experiences are a normal part of childhood, and although we try to do as much as we can for Livi, this is a role we cannot fill,” she said. “The video highlighted the need for socialization for children with disabilities. It is critical for Livi’s recovery, development and happiness.”
Referring to the teens that spent time with Liviana, Lindsay Sulzer said, “It takes a unique child to take time out of their day to play with someone like Livi. We are really grateful that Friendship Circle fosters this environment and recognizes these teenagers’ extraordinary effort.”
James Sulzer said, “Our family is certainly still a work in progress and we are trying to learn to be happy in this situation, but we are grateful.”
He also thanked his parents, saying, “They help us with our needs at a moment’s notice, they’ve even helped us with needs we didn’t know we had. We are thankful to the rest of the family and the Cleveland community.”
James Sulzer also went on to thank Friendship Circle for “doing what you do.”
“Thank you for creating a community where Livi and kids like her can be part of the family,” he said. “We accept this award on behalf of ourselves, but also on behalf of all the special needs parents who struggle to be happy, despite all the difficulties.”
James Sulzer also helped present awards to Shoshana Taub and Fruma Brown, who spent much volunteer time with Liviana.
“You embody the spirit of dedication and commitment to Friendship Circle,” Marozov said of the teen volunteers. “And to the Sulzers, I am so humbled you shared your story and your journey so openly.”
Barbara and Ira Taub were honored for their volunteerism, support and dedication, along with their daughters Leora, Daniella and Shoshana. Their daughters were featured in the video explaining why they are involved with Friendship Circle as Teen Friend-Makers. They said being Friend-Makers brings them joy, noting that what they have gained from the experience – namely a sensitivity to others’ needs – leads to a broader understanding of their role in the world and stepping up, as well as finding a sense of community through the friendships they have cultivated. They also thanked their parents for being an inspiration.
“It is such an honor to share the stage with the Sulzers,” Ira Taub said. “Your grace in sharing your story with everyone else is inspiring. It’s been a blessing to have Livi come into Shani’s (Shoshana) life.”
Ira Taub said his children have learned to respect and to accept others no matter their age, abilities or religion.
“They have learned to see the world from another perspective,” he said.
Barbara Taub added, “We are grateful for Friendship Circle.”
On behalf of his wife, Estie, and himself, Marozov said, “We express a heartfelt thank you to each and every one of you in this room. You are partners in the extraordinary impact Friendship Circle makes on so many lives of children and teens and families. We thank you.”
Marozov, his wife, Estie, and Rabbi Yosef Peysin, director of youth engagement at the Friendship Circle, then recognized the 2023 Teen Friend-Makers in grades eight through 12, noting the organization is “grateful to your time, dedication and friendship.” Teen volunteers were also recognized and thanked through the Weinberg Teen Awards. He also thanked staff and board members.
Marozov spoke of the Torah values each Jew should strive to achieve, saying, “Every teenager you’ll see here tonight who goes out of their way to connect with a child is indeed expressing and developing their good heart, but in the process they are also developing a good eye to others, being a good friend, being a good community neighbor and learning about the consequences of their good deeds. So, together we are tipping the scales to form a kinder, more selfless and bright future.”
Harley Cohen, board chair of the Friendship Circle, closed the evening reiterating thanks and gratefulness for those who contributed time and money to the organization.
The Friendship Circle band played several songs, including an original called “It’s Gonna Be Lit,” in which audience members were asked to light up their cellphone flashlights and shine them toward the stage.