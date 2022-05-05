Friendship Circle of Greater Cleveland’s annual spring gala, “Triple Triumph,” is going the virtual route this year – with the opportunity for community members to host their own watch parties for the May 19 event.
The event is in honor of Brian and Cheryl Fox, who have been longtime supporters of the Pepper Pike organization with Cheryl’s 15-year involvement and Brian serving as the organization’s immediate past chairman; the Kluchin-Simmerson family, Elayne and Ron Kluchin, and Carrie and Scott Simmerson, and their daughters, Lexi and Jamie, whose three generations have been involved closely with the organization; and the Vaytsman-Tziporski family, Inna and Igor, and their sons, Alan and Jesse, who are advocates alongside Alan’s volunteerism with the organization.
Over 100 teen volunteers, or friend-makers, will also be recognized for their efforts at the virtual event.
Event co-chair Norm Friedman, who shares duties with co-chair Jennifer Dinner, told the Cleveland Jewish News that the organization wanted to find a way to do an in-person event but virtual still felt like the safest route.
“We just have to play it safe because of the ever-changing situation surrounding COVID-19,” Friedman, of Shaker Heights, said. “We came up with this ingenious concept – doing something virtually, but not having people sitting alone in the homes tuning in, but instead watching with friends and family at home.”
Friedman, who is a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike, said the watch party concept is “central” to this year’s festivities. Aside from the honorees, other festivities include an address by Justice Richard Bernstein, the first blind justice to be elected to the Michigan Supreme Court. Cleveland Jewish News Sports Columnist Andy Baskin of 92.3 The Fan will serve as the event’s master of ceremonies.
“Friendship Circle has been amazing in coming up with a unique take on this event every year, and they decided it would be wonderful if people were encouraged to get together in little clusters and watch together,” Friedman said.
Friedman said the spring event is meant to be one of the big fundraisers for the organization along with its annual walk every September. Being able to honor so many teen friend-makers as well as the three families after the difficulties many organizations and communities faced during the COVID-19 pandemic feels meaningful, he added.
“(Friendship Circle) has really shown its resilience,” he said. “I was pretty in awe of its ability to pivot during the peak of COVID in how they reach these families who look forward to visits by teen volunteers. They’ve always found a way.”