Friendship Circle of Cleveland presented its Weinberg Teen Volunteer Award to 62 teens who gave their time to the organization throughout the 2020-21 program year at its annual awards reception, “Sparking Friendship,” June 6 at Acacia Reservation in Lyndhurst.
Featuring personal testimonies from volunteers and organizational staff on the impact of friendship and community engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, honorees were presented with various awards, including the Friendship Circle award given to eighth graders, and mayor, senior, senator and presidential awards.
After beginning with a prayer led by Friendship Circle board member Harley Cohen, executive co-director Rabbi Yossi Marozov detailed the organization’s mission and how the volunteers being honored manifest that mission daily in their work.
“Our vision is an elevated community that realizes the special soul within each individual. Of course, this is a work in progress and it’ll only be fulfilled with the coming of Moshiach,” Marozov said. “The Lubavitcher Rebbe, of blessed memory, inspired us to realize that the era of Moshiach is coming very soon. We stand on the cusp of that era – a time where the world will reach its perfection in truth and peace.”
Marozov said though Friendship Circle did not exist when he was younger, now the teenage volunteers are “leading the way and showing us how soulfully connected we really are, despite our external differences. ... Our job is not complete until this reality inspires every member of our community.”
Following a video detailing the 2020-21 program year for teen volunteers, honoree Tyler Herman described his experience volunteering throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alan Vaytsman plays piano as guests found their tables.
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive co-director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, with Friendship Circle board member Harley Cohen, Jill Friedman Helfman and Brad Helfman
Yedidya Blau with his brother, Ephraim, who was honored.
Honoree Aviva Soclof
Honorees Lia Polster and Ellie DeMinico
Honorees Emma Berlin, Samantha Bernon and Chad Bernon
Honorees Roni Chajmovic and Gavri Steiger
Honoree Roni Chajmovic opened the event as the first master of ceremonies of the night.
Friendship Circle of Cleveland board member Harley Cohen leads attendees in prayer.
Friendship Circle Executive Co-Director Yossi Marozov addresses the crowd with his director’s message and d’var Torah.
Honoree Tal Rothberg serves as the event’s second master of ceremonies.
Honoree Tyler Herman discusses what it was like to volunteer with Friendship Circle of Cleveland during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s boys’ honorees, presented by honorees Tyler Goetz and Jack Hilliard.
Rabbi Yossi Marozov, executive co-director of Friendship Circle of Cleveland, with some of the boys honorees.
Honoree Sammy Rivchun discusses the act of going above and beyond for friendship during her volunteer activities at Friendship Circle of Cleveland.
Honorees Tova Soclof and Eliana Berezovsky present the girls awards.
Awards given to teen volunteers at Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s annual awards reception on June 6.
A video called “Lasting Friendship” featured a friendship built through Friendship Circle of Cleveland between Nathaniel Soclof, Ephraim Blau, Elijah Soclof, Yedidya Blau and Yonatan Goldfinger.
Yonathan Goldfinger, Ephraim Blau, Yedidya Blau and Nathaniel Soclof discuss their friendship built through Friendship Circle of Cleveland.
Friendship Circle volunteer coordinator Raizy Gordon describes her journey from Friendship Circle volunteer to staff member.
Leora Taub introduces the girls awards for the presidential and senior categories.
Sisters Samantha and Sophie Jennings receive their awards.
Samantha Jennings, Friendship Circle of Cleveland co-director Estie Marozov and Sophie Jennings
Friendship Circle volunteer coordinator Raizy Gordon and co-director Estie Marozov
Friendship Circle co-director Estie Marozov
Honoree Mark Gantman and Lena Gantman
After the event, there was a dessert reception outside.
Honoree Ephraim Blau, with Yonatan Goldfinger, Yedidya Blau and honoree Nathaniel Soclof
Amanda Kurland, honoree Sara Kurland and Kenny Kurland
Neli Pelts and honoree Eliana Berezovsky
Jeff Soclof, Emily Soclof, Ellen Glass and honorees Tova Soclof and Aviva Soclof
Honorees Tyler Goetz and Jack Hillard introduced this year’s boys honorees for the Friendship Circle award, mayor and senator awards. Honoree Sammy Rivchun spoke about going above and beyond to make sure everyone felt connected during the pandemic.
“I am so lucky the pandemic didn’t stop my ability to volunteer here at the Friendship Circle,” she said, detailing taking to Zoom to learn the parsha of the week and teach Hebrew with her friends, and helping facilitate virtual programming for the Friendship Circle community. “(These activities) brought so much light to a difficult time.”
After presenting the girls’ Friendship Circle awards and mayor and senator awards, facilitated by honorees Eliana Berezovsky and Tova Soclof, attendees learned about a unique friendship built between five boys – Nathaniel Soclof, Ephraim Blau, Elijah Soclof, Yedidya Blau and Yonaton Goldfinger – and how Friendship Circle brought them closer.
Raizy Gordon, volunteer coordinator, described her journey from a Weinberg Teen Volunteer to becoming the volunteer coordinator.
“(Volunteering) was my favorite time of the week,” she recalled.
After presenting both the boys and girls presidential and senior awards, by honorees Gavri Steiger and Leora Taub, respectively, and the teen leadership board awards, co-director Estie Marozov closed the event by thanking all of those involved in the event as well as those who make Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s programming possible year-round.
“Yossi and I would like to end the evening in a giant hug,” she said. “Thank you, Cleveland for your support.”
The Cleveland Jewish News was the media sponsor of the event.