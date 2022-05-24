Five hundred watch parties tuned into Friendship Circle of Cleveland’s annual awards gala May 19 themed “Triple Triumph” as the organization honored three honorees and over 100 teen volunteers.
While the program was broadcast live on YouTube, attendees gathered in small clusters in their homes and joined on Zoom to watch together. Rabbi Yossi Marozov, the executive director of Friendship Circle, welcomed the viewers to the program after rapping the dvar Torah.
“Welcome everyone to a Friendship Circle first,” Marozov said. “No, not a rapping rabbi, I mean a first spring gala conducted via watch parties taking place throughout our community. Thank you to each one, hosts and guests, for gathering in friendship to mark our collective triple triumph.”
The program featured Cleveland Jewish News Sports Columnist Andy Baskin of 92.3 The Fan as master of ceremonies and messages from teen volunteers, friends, parents, community members and celebrities.
The Friendship Circle band led by Rabbi Yosef Peysin, the director of youth engagement and co-founder of Rogers Park Band, debuted a music video for the organization’s new anthem titled “I’m Gonna Shine My Light.”
“Lag b’Omer, with its message that each of us is bond up with another, soul-to-soul, is a most fitting day to celebrate our community, our teens, our donors, and our 2022 honoree families,” Marozov said.
Some of the celebrities appearances included jockey Victor Espinoza, who went to pray at the burial site of Rebbe Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, the day before he won a Triple Crown, Amaad Crump, on court announcer for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Terry Francona, manager of the Cleveland Guardians, and Brian Baumgartner, who played Kevin Malone in The Office.
Mayor Richard Bain of Pepper Pike and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, congratulated and introduced the over 100 teen volunteers who were awarded the Mayor Award, Senator Award, Presidential Award, FC Award and Platinum Award.
The event honored three families, the Kluchin-Simmerson family with Elayne and Ron Kluchin and Carrie and Scott Simmerson and their, daughters, Lexi and Jamie; Brian and Cheryl Fox; and the Vaytsman-Tziporski family, Inna and Igor and their sons, Alan and Jessie, as friends, family and community members spoke about the impact each honoree has had.
The event was co-chaired by Jennifer Dinner and Norm Friedman. The program concluded with an announcement about Friendship Circle’s next big fundraiser, the annual My Walk 4 Friends walkathon themed “the Amazing Raise” on Sept. 4.
To help make the virtual event feel more like any other community event, Friendship Circle delivered party bags to watch parties in the community which included hats and foam fingers that participants showed off as their own watch party was shown on the broadcast.
“Over 1,000 party bags delivered, 180 meat boards, 36 catered dinners from Batya’s Kitchen in Brooklyn, teen gifts and lots of friends tuning in tonight,” Estie Marozov, co-director of Friendship Circle, said as she closed out the program. “How many do you see on that YouTube live? Wow, 1,800, keep them commenting, keep them going.”